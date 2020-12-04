'A Charlie Brown Christmas' and 'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' Now Streaming on Apple TV+

Four new programs have today started streaming on Apple TV+, including Apple's two seasonal offerings: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special."

A Charlie Brown Christmas is the latest Peanuts special to join ‌Apple TV+‌, following in the footsteps of "Snoopy in Space," "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," and "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."

As well as being streamed on ‌Apple TV+‌, A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available for free in the Apple TV app from December 11 to December 13. It will also air on broadcast TV after public protestations, with Apple planning to provide it ad-free on PBS and PBS Kids on December 13.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special features a host of celebrity guests, including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris. It presents a range of musical performances, dancing, and animation, driven by a "universally heartwarming story."

The one-off special contains a new soundtrack single titled "Oh Santa!" which has simultaneously arrived on Apple Music as an exclusive, before expanding to other music streaming platforms on December 11.

Apple also shared a new ad for ‌Apple TV+‌ today, highlighting several original series available on the platform, such as "Ted Lasso," "For All Mankind," "The Morning Show," "Servant," and "Defending Jacob," as well as the Tom Hanks movie "Greyhound."



In addition to the two seasonal programs, "Earth at Night in Color" and "Stillwater" are also now available.