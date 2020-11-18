Following Protests, Apple to Allow Peanuts Specials to Air on PBS

Peanuts specials "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will air on broadcast TV after all, with Apple planning to provide them ad-free on PBS and PBS Kids on November 22, 2020 and December 13, 2020, respectively.



Apple's decision to air the specials on PBS comes following a petition from Peanuts fans unhappy with Apple gaining rights to the Peanuts content through its partnership with Wildbrain. The petition ultimately garnered more than 250,000 signatures.

Apple had planned to provide access to the specials for free through the Apple TV app, but petitioners called on the Cupertino company to bring the specials back to traditional broadcast television. Those who want to watch the Peanuts specials on television instead of through the ‌Apple TV‌ app will now be able to do so on select dates.

"Peanuts" fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and PBS team up for special ad-free broadcasts of "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas." To complement their release on ‌Apple TV‌+ this holiday season, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" will also air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 p.m. CT and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 p.m. CT.

Apple also plans to stream the Peanuts specials ad-free on ‌Apple TV‌. Apple will air "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" starting on November 18, and it will be free for everyone from November 25 to November 27.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" will be available on ‌Apple TV‌+ starting on December 4, and it will be free to watch from December 11 to December 13.