Peanuts Fans Unhappy With Specials Being Limited to Apple TV+, Petition Tops 100,000 Signatures

Apple has a content deal with WildBrain, the company behind the popular "Peanuts" franchise. The deal includes original content like "The Snoopy Show," and, as announced earlier this month, Peanuts specials for Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve, and more.



Longtime Peanuts fans are unhappy with the news that Peanuts specials are going to be limited to Apple TV+, and have created a petition urging WildBrain to bring the content back to broadcast TV.

For over 50 years, we have celebrated the holidays with the airings of the Peanuts holiday specials on TV - first on CBS, then on ABC. To our shock and dismay, last night it was announced that Apple had swiped the football from us and claimed the specials for their ‌Apple TV‌ platform, leaving us devoted fans who have grown up with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang in the dark, unable to watch.

The petition urges Peanuts fans to "stand up to Apple and WildBrain" with the aim of getting Peanuts back on television. At the time of writing, it has gathered more than 100,000 signatures, though it's not clear if the petition will be successful.

Apple and WildBrain likely anticipated Peanuts fans being unhappy with the ‌Apple TV‌+ exclusivity. The Halloween special, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," premiered on ‌Apple TV‌+ on October 19 for ‌Apple TV‌+ subscribers, but Apple is also making it free to watch from October 30 through November 1.



"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" launches on November 18 for ‌Apple TV‌+ subscribers and will be free from November 25 through November 27, and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will be available for subscribers on December 4 but will be free from December 11 to December 13.

Though the classic specials will be available for free in the ‌Apple TV‌ app, watching them still requires having access to the app in the first place on an iOS device, Mac, ‌Apple TV‌, or other compatible device.