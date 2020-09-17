'Stillwater' and 'Doug Unplugs' Coming to Apple TV+, Second Seasons of 'Ghostwriters' and 'Helpsters' Arriving in October

Apple has today unveiled two new children's programs titled "Stillwater" and "Doug Unplugs" that will be coming to Apple TV+.

Stillwater is an animated series based on the book series "Zen Shorts" by Jon J. Muth. The series centers on three siblings who have a wise panda, called Stillwater, as their next-door neighbor.

The panda provides children with "a deeper understanding of their feelings, as well as mindfulness tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges" through stories and humor. The character also "brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them, and guiding them to their place within it."

The cast includes James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler, and Judah Mackey. Stillwater arrives on ‌Apple TV‌+ on December 4.

The report also outlined another new show called "Doug Unplugs," a story about a young robot "who senses there's more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, curious Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world, and with his best friend Emma, experiences its wonders firsthand."

The DreamWorks Animation production for ‌Apple TV‌+ is based on the "Doug Unplugged" book series by Dan Yaccarino, and is set to premiere on November 13. The cast features Brandon James Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker, and Becky Robinson.

Apple also confirmed that the second seasons of "Ghostwriters" and "Helpsters" will premiere on October 9 and October 16 respectively.

The new season of Helpsters will feature a number of guest stars, including Terry Crews, Danny Trejo, Gabby Douglas, Christopher Meloni, Richard Kind, Michael Ian Black, Janeane Garofalo, Michelle Buteau and Judah Friedlander, with musical guests including Talib Kweli, Matt Berninger, Jason Mraz, K. Flay, Norah Jones, and Ingrid Michaelson.