New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

New Trailer Teases Upcoming 'Snoopy in Space' Apple TV+ Show

Wednesday July 17, 2019 1:14 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared a new trailer for its upcoming "Snoopy in Space" show that's coming to Apple TV+ this fall. As Deadline points out, the release of new trailer has been timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.


"Snoopy in Space" will follow Snoopy as his dreams of becoming an astronaut turn into reality as he and the Peanuts gang take a field trip to NASA and are chosen for an elite mission into space.

Snoopy and Woodstock will blast off into space while Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang help their friends from mission control.

Apple last year signed a deal with DHX Media and its subsidiary Peanuts Worldwide to develop and produce new Peanuts content, including original shows, specials, and shorts.

"Peanuts in Space" will be the first new Peanuts content to come out of that partnership, though in May, a faux-documentary short called "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10" launched via the Apple TV app.

Tags: Apple TV Guide, Apple's Original TV Shows
[ 27 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
fenderbass146
47 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
I see this going the way of "Ping". None of their original content looks very good. Apple you were suppose to bring balance to the streaming world, not join them.


(Please don't take this wrong, I love the Peanuts. I've just seen nothing in this steaming service that makes me say wow, I want to subscribe to this.)
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
brian3uk
35 minutes ago at 01:29 pm
aww yay. i like that animation style. peanuts looks so much better that way, rather than the 3d like the recent movie.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
42 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
Love Peanuts. Especially love that it introduced great jazz music to lots of people.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
sir1963nz
23 minutes ago at 01:40 pm

I'll watch that!


I won't.
But then again, I have a Netflix subscription and will NOT be getting a 2nd. I especially will not be buying deeper into the Apple ecosystem, it makes it too hard to leave.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Ar40
31 minutes ago at 01:32 pm

If this is the content on Apple TV+, then I'll have to subscribe. /S


Most people here seem to like it. Also, if you prefer a more "mature" TV offering, Apple has For All Mankind which looks amazing.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]