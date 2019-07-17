Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
New Trailer Teases Upcoming 'Snoopy in Space' Apple TV+ Show
"Snoopy in Space" will follow Snoopy as his dreams of becoming an astronaut turn into reality as he and the Peanuts gang take a field trip to NASA and are chosen for an elite mission into space.
Snoopy and Woodstock will blast off into space while Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang help their friends from mission control.
Apple last year signed a deal with DHX Media and its subsidiary Peanuts Worldwide to develop and produce new Peanuts content, including original shows, specials, and shorts.
"Peanuts in Space" will be the first new Peanuts content to come out of that partnership, though in May, a faux-documentary short called "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10" launched via the Apple TV app.
(Please don't take this wrong, I love the Peanuts. I've just seen nothing in this steaming service that makes me say wow, I want to subscribe to this.)
I'll watch that!
I won't.
But then again, I have a Netflix subscription and will NOT be getting a 2nd. I especially will not be buying deeper into the Apple ecosystem, it makes it too hard to leave.
If this is the content on Apple TV+, then I'll have to subscribe. /S
Most people here seem to like it. Also, if you prefer a more "mature" TV offering, Apple has For All Mankind which looks amazing.
