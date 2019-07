New Trailer Teases Upcoming 'Snoopy in Space' Apple TV+ Show

Apple today shared a new trailer for its upcoming "Snoopy in Space" show that's coming to Apple TV + this fall. As Deadline points out, the release of new trailer has been timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing."Snoopy in Space" will follow Snoopy as his dreams of becoming an astronaut turn into reality as he and the Peanuts gang take a field trip to NASA and are chosen for an elite mission into space.Snoopy and Woodstock will blast off into space while Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang help their friends from mission control.Apple last year signed a deal with DHX Media and its subsidiary Peanuts Worldwide to develop and produce new Peanuts content, including original shows, specials, and shorts."Peanuts in Space" will be the first new Peanuts content to come out of that partnership, though in May, a faux-documentary short called "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10" launched via the Apple TV app.