Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming 'Earth At Night In Color' Docuseries

Apple today shared a trailer for "Earth At Night In Color," an upcoming docuseries narrated by Tom Hiddleston, known for his role as Loki in the Marvel universe movies.

"Earth At Night In Color" uses next-generation cameras and technology to film animals at nighttime, revealing "new insights and never before seen behaviors." The series is set to launch on Friday, December 4. Episodes for the show were filmed across six continents, ranging from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands.

Apple has picked up several documentaries in recent months, and "Earth At Night In Color" joins Werner Herzog's "Fireball," which launched last weekend, plus "Becoming You" and "Tiny World."

"Tiny World," narrated by Paul Rudd, looks at the world through the eye's of the world's smallest creatures using innovative camera technology, while "Becoming You" follows children across the world from birth to five years old to examine the ways that children learn to think, speak, and move.