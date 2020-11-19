GeForce NOW Games Available on iOS Devices Through Safari, Fortnite Coming Soon
GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's streaming gaming service, today announced the launch of Safari integration, which will bring Fortnite and other games to Apple's iOS devices through the Safari browser.
The new Safari integration is available in a beta capacity, and NVIDIA says that many games in the GeForce NOW library can be played on iOS devices. Using GeForce NOW on an iOS device requires a gamepad, and keyboard and mouse-only games are not available. NVIDIA has a list of recommended gamepads.
NVIDIA is working alongside Epic Games on a touch-friendly version of Fortnite that will run on iOS devices through Safari, so Fortnite is not launching today, but it will be coming soon.
Rumors earlier this month suggested that Fortnite would return to Apple's devices through a partnership with NVIDIA, and when the game launches on the GeForce NOW service, it will be the first time Fortnite has been accessible on iOS devices since the Apple vs. Epic Games dispute kicked off in August.
With GeForce NOW, users must own a game to play it through an iOS device, and streaming is available at up to 1080p and 60 frames per second. More than 750 PC games are supported, and NVIDIA adds new games regularly.
GeForce NOW can be accessed on iPhone or iPad through Safari by visiting the GeForce NOW website. The service is priced at $4.99 per month for a Founders membership, with a 6-month subscription available for $24.95.
Look at what this means for Fortnite.
Epic told everyone they could save money on in game purchases done directly through them, which required ignoring the rules they agreed to.
Amd their solution to their self-made situation is to make people pay $110 to be able to play a free game?
Yet more proof their fight was not consumer-centric but was just about making more money for themselves.
Why would they? Apple has rules for apps published on the App Store. They have clearly stated that if you publish on the App Store, you follow their rules. And if you don't publish on the App Store, you don't have to follow their rules. This is just an ordinary website, so there is no requirement that you follow any Apple rules.
Who thinks Apple will block this some how
“Amazon told Engadget ('https://www.engadget.com/luna-amazon-cloud-gaming-interview-pwa-apple-173948922.html?guccounter=1#androidavailability:~:text=worked%20with%20the%20Safari%20team') that Luna will be available as a PWA for iOS users. The company says it has worked with the Safari team to make sure everything works as expected, and it also mentioned that Amazon will continue to work with Apple to enhance Luna’s experience in iOS devices.”
https://9to5mac.com/2020/09/24/amazons-new-luna-cloud-gaming-service-will-be-available-for-ios-users-as-web-apps/
There's no way Apple is going to make sure Amazon's Luna gaming service works via Safari and then turn around and block nVidia's GeForce Now from working via Safari. Ain't happening. Besides, Apple has already clarified that Fortnite and xCloud can exist as web apps. So there's that.
No, there is not, however Apple does have a framework for which how certain content is delivered to their devices, namely, software. Apple may define web-streaming games the same way it defines apps in the App Store.
From the very beginning, Apple’s real reason for prohibiting Flash on the iPhone and iPad was that they considered Flash to be a software delivery system, which it very much was, and Apple wasn’t going to allow that, even before the days of the App Store. Apple’s BS excuse about Flash being unreliable was just that - BS.
Did you even read the article?
So it’s $50 up front for a game pad plus $60 per year plus the cost of games.
“NVIDIA is working alongside Epic Games on a touch-friendly version of Fortnite that will run on iOS devices through Safari, so Fortnite is not launching today, but it will be coming soon.”
this would be separate from the subscription based GeForce NOW service.
honestly Apple needs to get their heads out of their asses with this. No one wants to play some crappy Apple Arcade games. The gaming industry WILL find a way around it, so either get on board or get out of the way.