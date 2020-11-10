Apple Event Live Coverage: Apple Silicon Macs Expected

Apple's virtual "One More Thing" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut its first Mac models based on its own Apple Silicon chips. Rumors have indicated that the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the first models to make the transition, while the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ is a possibility.



It's not clear whether we'll see any other announcements today, as Apple has several other rumored products like AirTags and AirPods Studio in the pipeline but rumors have suggested those may not be quite ready to debut.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms.

