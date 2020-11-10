Guides
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

AirTags
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of Apple Event Today, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut

by

Apple's online store has gone down ahead of its "One More Thing" event at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today. The event is widely expected to mark the introduction of the first Apple Silicon Mac(s) and may have another surprise or two in store.


At WWDC in June, Apple announced that it will be transitioning from Intel processors to its own custom Apple Silicon processors in Macs, promising industry-leading performance per watt. Rumors have suggested that the first Apple Silicon Macs could be lower-end notebooks like new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models.

Stay tuned to MacRumors for full coverage of the Apple Event. We've put together a guide on how to watch the event in time zones around the world.

Related Roundup: Apple Stores
Tag: November 2020 event
Top Rated Comments
LiE_ Avatar
LiE_
41 minutes ago at 06:04 am
So ready for this!

Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
41 minutes ago at 06:04 am
Still secretly hoping for a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 30-inch iMac.
Very excited anyways.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
40 minutes ago at 06:05 am
16“ Macbook Pro arm based please. I will take it.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JetLaw Avatar
JetLaw
42 minutes ago at 06:03 am
I guess we will be able to order them today!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
23 minutes ago at 06:23 am
In a bold move, Apple goes back to its roots to resurrect the PowerBook name and after almost 20 years, it’s finally happening, the PowerBook G5.

(I couldn’t help myself)
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NewUsername Avatar
NewUsername
35 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Finally we can start complaining about the store going down so early!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Launches 'iPhone 12 Studio' for Mixing and Matching MagSafe Cases and Wallets

Saturday November 7, 2020 9:55 am PST by
Apple today launched a new iPhone 12 Studio page, accessible on the web on mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad. The page allows you to customize iPhone 12 models with various MagSafe cases and wallets to see how the color combinations look. After loading the page, the first step is to choose the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. Then, you can scroll down to...
Read Full Article103 comments

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Come in Same Four Model Sizes As iPhone 12, Pro Models to Feature Major Upgrade to Ultra Wide Camera

Friday November 6, 2020 3:23 am PST by
TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new research note, seen by MacRumors, that details his expectations for next year's iPhone lineup, tentatively dubbed "iPhone 13," including some positive shipment predictions based on a number of factors. According to Kuo, the iPhone 13 will come in the same four model sizes as this year's iPhone 12, but with some major...
Read Full Article186 comments

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Order Statuses Begin Shifting to 'Preparing to Ship'

Friday November 6, 2020 5:54 pm PST by
iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders just went live this morning, but some customers who placed orders are already seeing those orders shift over to the "preparing to ship" status. Orders that are preparing to ship are no longer able to be canceled, and soon those orders should be able to be tracked using methods like UPS My Choice and track by reference number in the United...
Read Full Article222 comments

Apple Releases iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 With New Emoji, Control Center Music Recognition, Intercom, Wallpapers and More

Thursday November 5, 2020 9:59 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating system updates that were released in September. iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 14.1. The iOS 14.2 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings >...
Read Full Article200 comments

Photographer Austin Mann Shares iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Review

Monday November 9, 2020 12:07 pm PST by
When it comes to testing the camera features in new iPhone models, photographer Austin Mann's detailed reviews are second to none. iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews went live this morning, and Mann's in-depth camera test is also now available. Mann's review a must-read review for anyone who is interested in the iPhone 12 Pro Max for its camera, because this is the first year in some time that Apple...
Read Full Article110 comments

Watch: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, MagSafe Duo Charger, and Leather Sleeve Unboxing Videos and Reviews

Monday November 9, 2020 6:00 am PST by
Apple's embargo has lifted on reviews for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max ahead of the devices launching on Friday. In addition to our more detailed review roundups, we've gathered a handful of unboxing videos and reviews of the devices below. There are also unboxing videos for Apple's upcoming MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve accessories. Image: Andru Edwards The first thing...
Read Full Article71 comments

Top Stories: Apple Event Next Week, iPhone Pre-Orders, iOS 14.2 Released

Saturday November 7, 2020 6:00 am PST by
It feels like we've barely been able to catch our breath from Apple news since September, and this week was no exception with Apple announcing yet another virtual event for next Tuesday, November 10, and launching pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini. In addition, this week saw the launch of iOS 14.2 with some new emoji, an Intercom feature, and additional ...
Read Full Article26 comments

Alleged Images of AirPods 3 With 'Pro' Design Shared Online [Updated]

Thursday November 5, 2020 2:20 am PST by
Leaker known as "DuanRui" has today shared images from Chinese site 52audio of what appears to be redesigned third-generation AirPods. According to translated text that accompanied the images, the first image supposedly depicts a single "earphone shell" and the "charging cockpit shell." The earbud itself seems to be completely redesigned compared to the first and second-generation AirPods, ...
Read Full Article45 comments

MagSafe Duo Charger Showcased in New Hands-On Video

Saturday November 7, 2020 1:15 pm PST by
Apple last month introduced the MagSafe Duo Charger, which features a foldable design with a built-in MagSafe Charger and Apple Watch charging puck. A new video recently shared on Instagram goes hands-on with the accessory. View this post on Instagram Apple’s MagSafe Charger Duo will soon be available for $129. I prefer to buy AirPower once that will be released. What ...
Read Full Article222 comments

Hands-On Comparison: iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Friday October 30, 2020 2:29 pm PDT by
For those still trying to make a decision between an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 Pro, we picked up both models and in our latest YouTube video, did a hands-on comparison between them. Our video highlights the similarities and the differences so you can which one is the best fit for you and whether the iPhone 12 Pro is worth an extra $200. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article93 comments