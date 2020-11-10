Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of Apple Event Today, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut

Apple's online store has gone down ahead of its "One More Thing" event at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today. The event is widely expected to mark the introduction of the first Apple Silicon Mac(s) and may have another surprise or two in store.



At WWDC in June, Apple announced that it will be transitioning from Intel processors to its own custom Apple Silicon processors in Macs, promising industry-leading performance per watt. Rumors have suggested that the first Apple Silicon Macs could be lower-end notebooks like new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models.

Stay tuned to MacRumors for full coverage of the Apple Event. We've put together a guide on how to watch the event in time zones around the world.