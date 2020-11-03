Guides
Korea's NRRA Certifies Apple MagSafe Duo Charger, Suggesting a Launch is Close

by

Apple's unreleased MagSafe Duo Charger has passed Korea's National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) compliance test, a possible indication that the wireless charging pad is almost ready for shipment.


Apple announced the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo during its ‌iPhone 12‌ launch event in October. The charging accessory is vaguely reminiscent of Apple's canceled AirPower charging mat, featuring space to charge both an ‌‌‌iPhone 12‌‌‌ and Apple Watch (but not ‌AirPods‌) at the same time.

Apple hasn't provided specific availability or price details for the charging pad, and it's not yet listed on Apple's online store. Apple's ‌iPhone 12‌ press release simply says that it will be arriving at a "later date."


However, we still have pre-orders to come for the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max starting on Friday, November 6, and there is one more Apple event this year on November 10, when Apple is expected to announce its first Apple Silicon powered Macs, so it's not unreasonable to suppose we could see the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo launch around one of these dates, too.

(Thanks, Joohyeong Jake Lee!)

Top Stories

Hands-On Comparison: iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Friday October 30, 2020 2:29 pm PDT by
For those still trying to make a decision between an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 Pro, we picked up both models and in our latest YouTube video, did a hands-on comparison between them. Our video highlights the similarities and the differences so you can which one is the best fit for you and whether the iPhone 12 Pro is worth an extra $200. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article93 comments

Apple Seeds New iOS 14.2 Versions Which Stops 'New iOS Update Available' Alerts

Friday October 30, 2020 1:09 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded "Release Candidate" versions of upcoming iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 updates to developers and public beta testers, 10 days after seeding the fourth betas and a month and a half after releasing the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates. iOS and iPadOS 14.2 can be downloaded by developers through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been...
Read Full Article147 comments

Apple Announces November 10 Event, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut

Monday November 2, 2020 9:04 am PST by
Apple today announced a third fall 2020 event, which is set to be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with the September and October events that saw the debut of new Apple Watches, iPhones, and other products, the November event will be digital only, with Apple likely providing pre-taped segments for each new product that will be...
Read Full Article339 comments

'A New iOS Update is Now Available' Popping Up Repeatedly in iOS 14 Beta [Fixed: New Beta Available]

Thursday October 29, 2020 6:11 pm PDT by
Many users running iOS 14 beta are reporting that they are seeing a dialog box pop up repeatedly asking them to update from the latest iOS 14 beta. Threads in our forums, Reddit, and Twitter are reporting the issue. The dialog has been appearing for a few days now, but as of tonight has started appearing more frequently, every time an iPhone is unlocked. There's been further discussion in...
Read Full Article342 comments

Black Friday Spotlight: Best Buy Kicks Off a Month of Apple Deals and More

Friday October 30, 2020 10:02 am PDT by
We've begun tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 27. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article30 comments

Apple Launches AirPods Pro Service Program for Crackling/Static Problems and ANC Issues

Friday October 30, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of a new service program for AirPods Pro sound issues, which is designed to address AirPods Pro units experiencing static or crackling sounds or problems with Active Noise Cancellation. Faulty AirPods exhibit the following problems, according to Apple:Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone ...
Read Full Article270 comments

Apple Event to Include 13-Inch MacBook Pro, 16-Inch MacBook Pro, and 13-Inch MacBook Air With Apple Silicon Chips

Monday November 2, 2020 12:38 pm PST by
Next week's Apple event will see Apple introduce three new Macs with Apple Silicon processors, including a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a 13-inch MacBook Air. The updated info on which Macs we can expect to see at the event comes direct from Bloomberg, with sources listed as "people familiar with the matter." Aside from the transition to Apple Silicon chips, the new...
Read Full Article385 comments

Facebook App's Dark Mode Rollout on iOS Finally Gathers Pace

Sunday November 1, 2020 3:00 am PST by
After months of delay and stop-start testing, Dark Mode for Facebook finally appears to be rolling out for iOS users globally, over 400 days since Apple first introduced the feature in iOS 13. Evidence that Facebook has been working on a Dark Mode for its official app first surfaced in April, and by June a small percentage of users had access to the setting, which hinted that the company was ...
Read Full Article62 comments

Apple Says Record 2020 Mac Sales Attributed Primarily to MacBook Pro

Friday October 30, 2020 12:24 pm PDT by
Apple on Thursday reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, including Mac revenue of $9 billion, a new quarterly record. Apple ended the year with annual Mac revenue of $28.6 billion, an all-time high. In its annual Form 10-K report [PDF], filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, Apple said increased Mac sales in fiscal 2020 compared to fiscal ...
Read Full Article161 comments

Apple Now Offering iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max Pre-Approval for iPhone Upgrade Program Customers

Monday November 2, 2020 10:00 am PST by
With pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max scheduled to take place this Friday, Apple today began offering pre-approval for the new iPhone models for iPhone Upgrade Program members. Existing and new ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the ‌iPhone‌ to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase one of the new iPhones ...
Read Full Article103 comments