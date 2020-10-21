Deals: Get Up to $79 Off 2020 iPad Pro Models on Amazon

Today we're tracking a collection of deals on the newest models of Apple's iPad Pro, in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch options. A few of these deals offer lowest-ever prices on the iPad Pro, starting at $749.99 for the 11-inch iPad Pro in 128GB Wi-Fi, which is a match of the previous low price on this model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sale prices on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro start at $939.92 in 128GB Wi-Fi. This sale is another lowest-ever price for the iPad Pro, and it's beating the sale price seen at B&H Photo and other retailers, which are currently discounting the iPad Pro to about $949.00.



11-Inch iPad Pro

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Apple updated the iPad Pro line in March of this year, including a faster A12Z Bionic chip, a new 10MP Ultra Wide camera, a LiDAR depth scanner to improve augmented reality experiences, and more. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.