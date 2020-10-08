Guides
Svalt Launches New D1 Pro II and D2 Pro II Cooling Docks

by

Svalt, known for making a line of cooling docks and stands for Apple's Macs, today launched two new dock options, the D1 Pro II and the D2 Pro II, which are aimed at professionals who work on their Macs in clamshell mode.


Svalt's cooling docks are meant to reclaim performance potential from heat limited closed-screen laptop workstations, with both of the new options offering active cooling and universal support for all of Apple's notebooks, including the most recent 16-inch model.

Both the D2 Pro II and the D1 Pro II use both active and passive cooling. There's a 1.8 pound aluminum heat sink to absorb heat along with 10 side vents that push cool air onto the laptop where the processor is located and to the sides of the enclosure.

The docks are powered by a 12-volt fan, with the D2 offering a programmable speed control that's able to adjust fan speed between 0 and 4200RPM over the course of the workday. There are also three auto modes to work with, including a Turbo mode for instant cooling. The D1 offers a single-speed fan at approximately 1700RPM.


With the D2 Pro II, Svalt's low-workload testing with a 16-inch MacBook Pro indicated that GPU processor temperatures decreased by up to 67 percent to cut down on laptop fan usage and keep the system stable. High-workload testing with suggested that the D2 Pro II was able to increase CPU processor power by up to 59 percent by reducing heat throttling.

Design wise, the aluminum D2 Pro II and D1 Pro II are compact with a leaning construction that supports a wide range of laptop thicknesses. There's a padded cradle for the laptop that also accommodates cables, and an optional laptop retention pad to lock it in place.

The D1 Pro II and the D2 Pro II can be purchased from the Svalt website as of today. The D1 Pro II is priced at $219, while the D2 Pro II is priced at $279.

Avatar
russell_314
39 minutes ago at 02:07 pm


Is there a cost efficient AliExpress alternative of this? ?

Yes


Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
59 minutes ago at 01:46 pm
You don't need this.

Say it with me. "I don't need this".
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
happyhippo1337
53 minutes ago at 01:52 pm


GPU processor temperatures decreased by up to 67 percent. Increased CPU processor power by up to 59 percent. Sounds great, but those are some big claims.

it’s completely useless marketing speak and I’m baffled to see it made its way on to the front page without any sort of comment from the Macrumors-team.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
motm95
30 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
I've already got a fan for my MBP in my office, thanks.

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
sonamo
14 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
I've been using my 2018 MacBook Pro 15-inch at work daily for almost 2 years. It's TB3 docked with the lid closed, upright with a stand. It's powering dual 4K monitors.

I'm not really pushing it hard, just using web and some productivity software, but rarely hear the fans. I might hear them if one of my applications is using an unusual amount of CPU, I am momentarily watching a 4K video with Chrome, or perhaps compressing a video.

Seems like it might help in certain cases where people need to constantly be pushing the CPU. For the price though, would just assume get one of those generic PC coolers that are USB powered, lay the laptop flat rather than upright -- price is far too high for a fan attached to a stand!!

By the way, where is the power cable in the pics?? ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
darkslide29
59 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
GPU processor temperatures decreased by up to 67 percent. Increased CPU processor power by up to 59 percent. Sounds great, but those are some big claims.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
