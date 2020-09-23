Deals: Amazon Discounting New 32GB Wi-Fi iPad to $299 ($30 Off)

Amazon is offering the new 32GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad for $299.00, down from $329.00 in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. This is a match of Walmart's ongoing offer on the same iPad model, which was introduced on the day the tablet launched last Friday.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In regards to the 32GB cellular model, you can save $14.41 at the checkout screen on Amazon for the gold model, marking the device down to $444.59, a new low price. Amazon also has a discount on two models of the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, available for $395.00, down from $429.00. There are currently no deals on the 128GB cellular models.

The big addition to the new 10.2-inch iPad is an upgraded A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine. According to Apple the A12 Bionic chip offers 40 percent faster CPU performance and twice the graphics capability, which makes the iPad up to two times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop and three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.