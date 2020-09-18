Guides
Epic Games Announces 'Fortnite: Save the World' Will No Longer Be Playable on macOS

by

Epic Games has announced that "Fortnite: Save the World" will no longer be playable on macOS, after Apple terminated ‌Epic Games‌' developer account.

Fortnite has been in violation of the ‌App Store‌ rules since August 13, when it introduced a direct payment option that skirted Apple's in-app purchase system by allowing payments directly to ‌‌Epic Games‌‌. Shortly after Epic blatantly disregarded ‌‌App Store‌‌ policies, Apple pulled the app from the ‌‌App Store‌‌, leading to a lawsuit from Epic and a quickly escalating legal fight between the two companies.

Since Epic initiated the dispute with Apple, it has refused to back down from the direct purchase option added to Fortnite, and Apple has refused to allow the app in the ‌‌App Store‌‌ while the direct payment option remains. Apple told Epic that it was ready to "welcome Fortnite back onto iOS" if Epic removed the direct payment option and returned to the status quo while the legal battle plays out in court, but Epic has refused.

At the end of last month, Apple terminated ‌Epic Games‌' developer account, meaning that it can no longer develop apps or issue updates for any of Apple's operating systems. The result of this is seen in the confirmation from Epic that Fortnite: Save the World will be losing support on macOS.

Apple is preventing Epic from signing games and patches for distribution on Mac, which ends our ability to develop and offer Fortnite: Save the World for the platform. Specifically, our upcoming v14.20 release will cause bugs for players on v13.40, resulting in a very poor experience. Since we are no longer able to sign updates and release fixes for these issues, beginning September 23, 2020, Fortnite: Save the World will no longer be playable on macOS.

Epic also said that it will be issuing an automatic refund for recent in-game purchases. As of today, in-game purchases will no longer be available on macOS. Due to cross-progression, players' Heroes, Schematics, and Homebase will automatically transfer across supported platforms.

Fortnite: Battle Royale remains playable for Mac users at this time on the v13.40 build, but is no longer receiving version updates due to Apple's actions.

The statement insinuated that Apple was at fault by emphasizing that the development is a result of "Apple's actions."

Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ are preparing for a hearing on a preliminary injunction to decide whether Apple will be compelled to return Fortnite to the ‌App Store‌ as the legal battle between the two companies plays out. Apple has since filed a countersuit against Epic requesting damages for breach of contract.

Tags: Epic Games, macOS, Fortnite, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
darinzook
20 minutes ago at 04:56 am
Good riddance. Epic is in a mess of their own making. Apple will do just fine without them on any of their platforms.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Born2Run
19 minutes ago at 04:56 am
Oh boo hoo... It's been a few days, time for Epic to start crying for pity again!
What makes this even better is the fact they'll be losing money by refunding people as well.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
hlfway2anywhere
10 minutes ago at 05:06 am
This is getting beyond ridiculous now.

Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
berrymetal
24 minutes ago at 04:51 am
OH no, please dont take it down. I just heard about it by the way
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
bttrdg
19 minutes ago at 04:57 am
Epic Games are fools. Absolute fools. Why do they think Apple should treat them differently to any other developer? The App Store has allowed Fortnite to grow and earn them higher amounts of revenue, and yet they‘re shooting themselves in the foot with this little tantrum because they can’t get what they want. Good riddance to them I say.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
m11rphy
14 minutes ago at 05:02 am
For anyone thinking Epic shouldn't give Apple their 30%, this article highlights just how much service epic was getting including a "relationship team as to provide the company with around the clock support." and if they didn't they would threaten apple taht would remove their games from the platform.

https://macdailynews.com/2020/09/17/apple-epic-threatened-to-abandon-ios-if-we-didnt-cave-to-fortnite-demands/
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

