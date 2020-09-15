Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Gurman: 'Apple Watch SE' Likely to Share Series 5 Design and Specs

by

Ahead of Apple's "Time Flies" virtual event on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has been sharing some last-minute thoughts via Twitter on the new product announcements that he expects to see later today, with a particular emphasis on new Apple Watch models.


Gurman has already said his broad expectations for Tuesday's event are a focus on a new Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air, with Apple likely to introduce its rumored iPhone 12 at a later event in October.

As for Apple Watch, Gurman has tempered expectations for the Apple Watch Series 6, saying that he "wouldn't look for a ton new" besides blood oxygen monitoring and a faster processor. We already know sleep tracking will be included in watchOS 7, but whether that will be twinned with better battery life or a fast-charge capability is still speculation at this point.

Moving on, Gurman personally believes a new lower-end Apple Watch model also rumored to be announced today will be called "Apple Watch SE," which is the same branding that proven leaker Evan Blass used in his latest tweet about what to expect from Apple at the upcoming event.

Both the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are expected to come in the same 40mm and 44mm sizes, with the SE model said to be the same as the current Series 5 in terms of design and internal specifications, according to Gurman. Blass predicts both models will also come in both LTE and Wi-Fi versions.


As for the new ‌iPad‌ Air model expected to be introduced, Gurman says it features a similar all-screen design as the iPad Pro but will lack the ProMotion display and won't feature Apple's latest A-series processor.

For his part, Blass reckons the forth-generation ‌iPad‌ Air will have an A14 processor and USB-C connectivity, but he also predicts Apple will unveil an eighth-generation ‌iPad‌ with an A12X chip and a Lightning port.

Lastly, Gurman reiterates his expectation for Apple One service bundles to be announced on Tuesday, along with a new Apple fitness service, but a new Apple TV model remains delayed. Gurman has not mentioned any specific announcement date for Apple's rumored Tile-like AirTags accessory, unlike hit-and-miss leaker Jon Prosser, who believes an announcement is "likely" to come on Tuesday.

The release of new iPads and Apple Watch models corresponds with the rollout of iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and ‌watchOS 7‌ software updates, which are expected to have their official public release this month.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch 6, watchOS 6, watchOS 7, iPad, iPad Air
Tag: September 2020 event
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy), iPad (Caution), iPad Air (Don't Buy)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Yixian
24 minutes ago at 03:21 am
If the entire event is literally just Apple Watch and iPad air without finally showing airtags or AirPod studios or a small HomePod etc etc then it will be immensely.. immensely disappointing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Kylo83
20 minutes ago at 03:25 am
We get it, tonight’s event won’t be interesting
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
daanodinot
11 minutes ago at 03:34 am
I really don't buy that the new iPad Air will have the A14. An iPhone event with the A14 already introduced? Don't see that happen.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 6 With SpO2 Tracking and All-Screen iPad Air Coming at 'Time Flies' Event, Apple Silicon Macs by November

Monday September 14, 2020 5:20 am PDT by
Apple is set to host a virtual event on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and ahead of time, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has outlined his expectations for new product announcements both tomorrow and in the months to follow. Gurman, who has a very strong track record, reiterated that this Tuesday's event will be focused on the introduction of new Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air models, adding...
Read Full Article139 comments

Top Stories: Apple's 'Time Flies' Event, iPhone 12 Rumors, A14X Mac Chip

Saturday September 12, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
It's almost here! Apple's annual September event is right around the corner, although it will certainly look a little different this year and might not include one of the major products we expect to see each year at this time. This week also saw new rumors about iPhone 12 launch plans, new developments in the dispute between Apple and Epic Games, and a rumor about the chip destined for the...
Read Full Article24 comments

Leaker Suggests Apple Watch Series 6 Will Come in New Color, Devices Available From September 15

Sunday September 13, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Proven leaker known as "L0vetodream" has today shared a range of information about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6, charging features, and product release dates. In a series of tweets teased earlier today, the leaker explained that the Apple Watch Series 6 would come in a new, unspecified color. new color for Apple Watch— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020 The iPhone 12 has...
Read Full Article124 comments

Apple Updates AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 3A283

Monday September 14, 2020 11:24 am PDT by
Apple today released new 3A283 firmware updates for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro. The second-generation AirPods are being updated from the 2D15 firmware they were previously running, while the AirPods Pros are being updated from the 2D27 firmware they had installed previously. Apple does not provide details on what's included in refreshed firmware so we don't know what's ...
Read Full Article303 comments

Alleged iPhone 12 Pro Chassis Shown Off in Video

Friday September 11, 2020 3:47 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is set to launch at some point in October, and ahead of the debut of the new iPhones, leaks have been picking up. We've seen a few components such as a display unit and a logic board, but a new video today allegedly features the chassis of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. Shared by EverythingApplePro, the iPhone shell appears similar to dummy iPhone units that have been...
Read Full Article144 comments

New AirPods Pro Firmware Introduces Spatial Audio Support and Automatic Switching

Monday September 14, 2020 12:22 pm PDT by
The new 3A283 firmware that Apple released for the AirPods Pro today appears to introduce support for Spatial Audio, a new feature coming to the higher-end AirPods with iOS 14. Multiple reports on Twitter and the MacRumors forums indicate that the firmware update adds a "Spatial Audio" option to the Control Center, which can be activated to enable the feature. Note that using Spatial Audio...
Read Full Article313 comments

Kuo: iPhone 12 Lineup Won't Support 120Hz, 5.4-Inch Model Will Have Slightly Narrower Notch

Monday September 14, 2020 8:31 am PDT by
iPhone 12 models will not support a 120Hz refresh rate due to battery life considerations, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. Kuo expects the feature to debut on 2021 iPhones with lower-power LTPO display technology. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo added that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will feature a slightly narrower notch to adequately display information in the top-left...
Read Full Article464 comments

Apple Registers Multiple 'Apple One' Domain Names Ahead of Tuesday's Event [Updated]

Saturday September 12, 2020 7:35 am PDT by
Just a day after strings in Apple's own Apple Music app for Android suggested that the company's upcoming subscription bundle will indeed be called "Apple One," Apple acted to register a number of domain names for the term. The move further indicates that Apple One is likely to be the marketing name for the bundles rather than a placeholder. While Apple will likely not end up using many of...
Read Full Article105 comments

Former Apple Engineer Introduces Native Gmail Client for Mac With Multi-Account Support, System Notifications, and More

Thursday September 10, 2020 8:04 am PDT by
Neil Jhaveri, a former Apple engineer who worked on the company's default Mail app, has introduced a new Gmail client for macOS. Available in beta, Mimestream is a native app written in Swift and designed with AppKit and SwiftUI for a clean, stock appearance. Jhaveri says the app is designed to be fast, lightweight, and use a minimal amount of disk space. Mimestream uses the Gmail API...
Read Full Article175 comments

iPhone 12 is Coming Later Than You Think [Updated]

Thursday September 10, 2020 6:41 am PDT by
Apple has confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 12 will be delayed. Apple has historically held all of its modern ‌iPhone‌ unveilings during the first few weeks of September, with iPhones launching soon after for the most part, but this year, the release will be pushed back. Although Apple announced an event on Tuesday, rumors have suggested that this event will not see the unveiling of the...
Read Full Article