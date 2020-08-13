Apple Plans to Launch Fitness Subscription Service

Apple plans to launch a fitness subscription service, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, as part of an upcoming "Apple One" subscription service bundle.





Icons representing some of the exercises in the fitness subscription service

The service would offer virtual fitness and workout classes via an app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. This would rival existing virtual classes services provided by Nike and Peloton. Peloton shares reportedly dipped 4.7 percent in early Thursday trading after the report was published, while Apple was up just less than one percent. The fitness service is expected to be bundled with other Apple subscription services in Apple One.

In March, MacRumors discovered a new fitness app hidden within iOS 14 code for ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, and ‌Apple TV‌, titled with the codename "Seymour." The app was found to be separate from the existing Activity app. Gurman has today confirmed the identity of the "Seymour" app discovered by MacRumors as the upcoming fitness subscription service. The app may be named "Fit" or "Fitness" when released.

MacRumors found that the app will offer a wide range of activity types, including indoor running, cycling, rowing, stretching, core training, strength training, outdoor walking, dance, and yoga. The app is designed to let users download guided fitness-related videos that will walk them through various workouts and activities. ‌Apple Watch‌ appears to be used in the app to track progress through each workout routine, similar to how ‌Apple Watch‌ can track existing fitness activities through the Activity app.

The new fitness subscription service and accompanying app is likely to launch alongside Apple One in October.