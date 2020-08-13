Guides
Apple Plans to Launch Fitness Subscription Service

by

Apple plans to launch a fitness subscription service, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, as part of an upcoming "Apple One" subscription service bundle.


Icons representing some of the exercises in the fitness subscription service

The service would offer virtual fitness and workout classes via an app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. This would rival existing virtual classes services provided by Nike and Peloton. Peloton shares reportedly dipped 4.7 percent in early Thursday trading after the report was published, while Apple was up just less than one percent. The fitness service is expected to be bundled with other Apple subscription services in Apple One.

In March, MacRumors discovered a new fitness app hidden within iOS 14 code for ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, and ‌Apple TV‌, titled with the codename "Seymour." The app was found to be separate from the existing Activity app. Gurman has today confirmed the identity of the "Seymour" app discovered by MacRumors as the upcoming fitness subscription service. The app may be named "Fit" or "Fitness" when released.

MacRumors found that the app will offer a wide range of activity types, including indoor running, cycling, rowing, stretching, core training, strength training, outdoor walking, dance, and yoga. The app is designed to let users download guided fitness-related videos that will walk them through various workouts and activities. ‌Apple Watch‌ appears to be used in the app to track progress through each workout routine, similar to how ‌Apple Watch‌ can track existing fitness activities through the Activity app.

The new fitness subscription service and accompanying app is likely to launch alongside Apple One in October.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
ouimetnick
30 minutes ago at 06:16 am
Keep throwing stuff against the wall to see what sticks I guess?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
AngerDanger
30 minutes ago at 06:16 am
Apple pushing services more than ever and Microsoft selling Android devices. As if 2020 didn't already feel enough like the end time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
dbc34
23 minutes ago at 06:22 am


Keep throwing stuff against the wall to see what sticks I guess?

Isn't that basically the mindset of every business? When you quit throwing stuff at the wall, your business dies.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
RickInHouston
15 minutes ago at 06:30 am
I think what would be fantastic is a TV series following a HUGE apple fanboy that is connected and has every apple device and every service offered. You can watch him in reality tv format exercising, watching tv, working, playing, ...

To show how complete the package really is. Then, at the end of the episode the credits list the cost of doing this each day...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
BlankStar
31 minutes ago at 06:15 am
Must say that I did not see that one coming... The Apple TV + News + Arcade + iCloud + whatever, was obvious... But a virtual fitness and workout class. Nope, didn't see it coming.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Belle Pomme
29 minutes ago at 06:16 am
integration with Apple Watch would be cool.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
