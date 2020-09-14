Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 6 With SpO2 Tracking and All-Screen iPad Air Coming at 'Time Flies' Event, Apple Silicon Macs by November

Apple is set to host a virtual event on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and ahead of time, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has outlined his expectations for new product announcements both tomorrow and in the months to follow.



Gurman, who has a very strong track record, reiterated that this Tuesday's event will be focused on the introduction of new Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air models, adding that Apple does not plan to introduce its rumored iPhone 12 lineup until October.

In line with rumors, the report claims that Apple Watch Series 6 models will come in the same 40mm and 44mm size options as Series 5 models, with the addition of blood oxygen (spO2) monitoring as the health features of the device continue to expand. A new lower-end Apple Watch model will also be announced at the event, according to Gurman.

Gurman also expects a new iPad Air model to be introduced with a similar all-screen design as the iPad Pro. As a mid-range device, the new iPad Air will apparently not feature Apple's latest A-series processor or a ProMotion display.

The report adds that the first Apple Silicon Macs with custom processors will be unveiled by November, in line with Apple's promise of an announcement by the end of the year. Apple's rumored over-ear headphones and AirTags item trackers could follow as soon as the end of this year, and a smaller HomePod also remains in the pipeline, according to Gurman.