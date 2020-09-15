Guides
Apple's 'Environmental Obligations Are Not Taken Seriously Enough,' Say British Lawmakers

by

After failing to appear before British lawmakers, Apple has been accused of not taking its environmental obligations seriously enough, particularly on e-waste, reports Bloomberg.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked to appear before the Environmental Audit Select Committee of the House of Commons, but failed to respond before a September 4 deadline. Apple was previously asked to put forward a representative to speak on its behalf in July, but it canceled at short notice.

The committee mainly examines how government department policies and programs affect both the environment and sustainable development, and was specifically looking into Apple's actions to combat electronic waste.

Apple's "unwillingness to answer my committee's questions has led us to believe its environmental obligations are not taken seriously enough," said Chairman Philip Dunne in a statement, despite the fact that the company "appears to have a positive story to tell regarding its efforts on climate change."

With more than two billion iPhones sold, Dunne said that Apple's answers about the steps it is taking to minimize its environmental footprint are crucial. An excessive number of electronic devices are too difficult or expensive to repair, creating a "throwaway society for electronics," he said. Apple did not respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

In February, Apple was fined 25 million euros by a French consumer fraud group and 10 million euros by Italy's antitrust authority for intentionally slowing down some iPhone models via a software update, which could negatively incentivize users to upgrade a newer device. Apple has strongly refuted accusations of planned obsolescence in the past.

Earlier this year, Apple committed to becoming carbon neutral across its entire business and manufacturing supply chain by 2030. This month, Apple announced it will construct two of the world's largest onshore wind turbines near Esbjerg in Denmark, in an expansion of its investment in renewable energy.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Avatar
Baymowe335
21 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Apple is pretty far down their list of concerns if they are really worried about environmental impacts.

Apple just has the most money and public visibility.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Jakewilk
19 minutes ago at 07:12 am
Of all the companies to go after... not the ones making billions of android devices that are obsolete after two years of updates...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Bryan Bowler
17 minutes ago at 07:14 am
Lawmakers are laughable at best. The moment they don’t get the attention they crave, they come up with clickbait stories. Apple is a true leader in environmental waste issues.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
mazz0
16 minutes ago at 07:15 am


Not really the time to be traveling is it? Though I would like to see some response from Apple. Even if it's 'yep some waste is inevitable.'

I imagine they're mostly doing it remotely, so they could use FaceTime if only Apple would make it cross platform.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
davidjearly
7 minutes ago at 07:23 am


Shouldn't they be more concerned about Jeremy Corbyn and his cronies?

Eh?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Moakesy
17 minutes ago at 07:14 am
Hey Tim, we're really worried about Apple's environmental policies. Can you jump on a private jet and fly thousands of miles for no other reason than to talk about it to us? /s

This is more about our MP's wanting to raise their own profile and further their career. If they were serious, they'd be far easier ways to do this, or bigger areas to target first.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

