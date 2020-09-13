Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Leaker Suggests Apple Watch Series 6 Will Come in New Color, Devices Available From September 15

by

Proven leaker known as "L0vetodream" has today shared a range of information about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6, charging features, and product release dates.

In a series of tweets teased earlier today, the leaker explained that the Apple Watch Series 6 would come in a new, unspecified color.

The iPhone 12 has been repeatedly rumored by a variety of reliable sources to be arriving in a new blue color. In what may be a mere coincidence, Apple is also using an all-blue color scheme for its Tuesday event. Although the leaker does not say what new color is coming to the Apple Watch, it seems likely that it will be blue to match the new ‌iPhone 12‌ models.

The leaker's other information was far more ambiguous, stating that an unspecified Apple product will have fast-charging functionality. Considering that WatchOS 7 has new sleep-tracking capabilities, thereby reducing the amount of time the watch is available to charge, and the other leaked color information for the Apple Watch Series 6, it would make sense for fast-charging to come to the new Apple Watches.

A further tweet suggested that new Apple devices will be available from Tuesday, September 15; the same day as the Apple event. Again, this may refer to the Apple Watch Series 6 or perhaps other devices likely to be unveiled during the event, such as the iPad Air 4.

While Apple often leaves a gap between the initial announcement, pre-order, and release, it occasionally makes products available to purchase on the day of the announcement. Whatever the exact devices the tweet is referring to may be, the leaker alleges that they will be available to order on Tuesday.

The leaker also said that a new device will be arriving for $569 to $599. This approximate price range probably corresponds to the upcoming ‌iPad‌ Air 4, which is also expected to be announced next week.

Earlier this month, L0vetodream said that there will be "no watch this month," but this seems unlikely given the large number of reports that Tuesday's event will focus on new Apple Watch and ‌iPad‌ models. This makes it even more difficult to decrypt the exact meaning behind the leaker's tweets and determine which products they are referring to.

Apple's fall event takes place on Tuesday, and will likely see a range of new product reveals, such as the Apple Watch Series 6, ‌iPad‌ Air 4, and possibly more.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch 6, watchOS 6, watchOS 7
Tags: Apple event Guide, Apple Watch, L0vetodream, September 2020 event
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy)

Top Stories

Former Apple Engineer Introduces Native Gmail Client for Mac With Multi-Account Support, System Notifications, and More

Thursday September 10, 2020 8:04 am PDT by
Neil Jhaveri, a former Apple engineer who worked on the company's default Mail app, has introduced a new Gmail client for macOS. Available in beta, Mimestream is a native app written in Swift and designed with AppKit and SwiftUI for a clean, stock appearance. Jhaveri says the app is designed to be fast, lightweight, and use a minimal amount of disk space. Mimestream uses the Gmail API...
Read Full Article167 comments

iPhone 12 is Coming Later Than You Think [Updated]

Thursday September 10, 2020 6:41 am PDT by
Apple has confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 12 will be delayed. Apple has historically held all of its modern ‌iPhone‌ unveilings during the first few weeks of September, with iPhones launching soon after for the most part, but this year, the release will be pushed back. Although Apple announced an event on Tuesday, rumors have suggested that this event will not see the unveiling of the...
Read Full Article

Apple Designs Custom Face Mask for Corporate and Retail Employees [Updated with Unboxing]

Wednesday September 9, 2020 11:13 am PDT by
Apple's design team has created a new kind of protective mask that's being distributed to retail and corporate employees, reports Bloomberg. The mask is called the Apple Face Mask and it was developed in-house in Cupertino by the Engineering and Industrial Design teams at Apple. Last week, an Apple employee sent MacRumors an image of the mask design, which can be seen up above. The Apple ...
Read Full Article248 comments

Carriers Preparing for Launch of iPhone 12 Models With 5G Support

Wednesday September 9, 2020 6:53 am PDT by
With the launch of so-called iPhone 12 models inching closer, mobile carriers are in the process of preparing marketing materials for the devices, as evidenced by a placeholder email shared by reputable leaker Evan Blass today. As widely rumored, the email indicates that iPhone 12 models will support faster 5G cellular networks. The email also suggests that pre-orders will end on Tuesday,...
Read Full Article99 comments

Prosser: Lower-Priced Apple Watch With Series 4 Design Coming Next Week

Friday September 11, 2020 7:42 am PDT by
Earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reported that Apple plans to introduce a replacement for the Apple Watch Series 3 that competes with lower-cost fitness trackers like those from Fitbit. This rumor has now been backed by hit-or-miss leaker Jon Prosser, who claims that Apple plans to announce a lower-priced Apple Watch model at its virtual event on September 15. In a...
Read Full Article157 comments

Alleged iPhone 12 Pro Chassis Shown Off in Video

Friday September 11, 2020 3:47 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is set to launch at some point in October, and ahead of the debut of the new iPhones, leaks have been picking up. We've seen a few components such as a display unit and a logic board, but a new video today allegedly features the chassis of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. Shared by EverythingApplePro, the iPhone shell appears similar to dummy iPhone units that have been...
Read Full Article135 comments

Apple Reportedly Orders 'Large Number' of Samsung Foldable Mobile Phone Display Samples

Thursday September 10, 2020 9:08 am PDT by
Samsung will reportedly provide foldable display samples for a potential future iPhone, following a request from Apple, according to leaker "Ice Universe," who has today shared the information on Weibo. The "large number" of foldable displays will be samples for use in mobile phone devices, and Samsung will apparently supply the units to Apple for the duration of one year. The leaker also...
Read Full Article161 comments

Apple Releases Eighth Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Wednesday September 9, 2020 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the eighth betas of upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the seventh betas and over two months after unveiling the new software at the WWDC keynote. Registered developers can download the betas over the air after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center. iOS 14 introduces a redesigned Home...
Read Full Article107 comments

A14X Chip for First Apple Silicon Mac and New iPad Pro to Enter Mass Production in Fourth Quarter

Wednesday September 9, 2020 1:51 am PDT by
Apple's 5-nanometer-based A14X processor, which is destined for the first Apple Silicon Mac and the next-generation iPad Pro, will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year, reports DigiTimes. Apple will kick off its 5nm wafer starts at TSMC for its new Apple Silicon processors starting the fourth quarter of 2020, with monthly output estimated at 5,000-6,000 wafers, according to ...
Read Full Article261 comments

Apple Announces Digital-Only Event Set to Be Held September 15

Tuesday September 8, 2020 8:16 am PDT by
Apple today announced on its events page that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC, Apple's fall event appears to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to attend in person due to the ongoing public health crisis. The format is likely to be...
Read Full Article223 comments