EE Offers First Plan Bundling Apple Subscription Services in the UK

UK carrier EE has launched a new package called the "Full Works" plan for iPhone, which includes subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade. It is the first carrier plan to bundle multiple Apple subscription services.

As a result of a new collaboration with Apple, the plan includes subscriptions to Apple services such as ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, and ‌Apple Arcade‌, as well as unlimited calls, texts, and data, and an upgrade when new ‌iPhone‌ models are released. Apple News+ and iCloud storage are not included, and the ‌Apple Music‌ family plan is unavailable. The plan includes alternate "smart" benefits such as "BT Sport Ultimate" app access or a "Roam Further" pass instead of Apple subscriptions.

EE is the UK's largest carrier and a leading 5G provider. While the telecoms firm usually charges a premium compared to other networks, the plan offers overall savings on the subscription services. The Full Works package offers the iPhone 11 Pro with unlimited calls, texts, and data, and ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, and ‌Apple Arcade‌ for £77 per month. Without the Apple subscription services, the same plan costs £68, resulting in the services bundle effectively costing £11. The same services accumulatively cost £19.97 directly from Apple.

The plan is available with multiple ‌iPhone‌ models, and will presumably be available with the upcoming iPhone 12 as the plan is 5G-ready. The plan will also become available for businesses from the end of September.

Apple has been rumored to be launching a new series of bundled subscription services this fall, called "Apple One." The series of bundles would allow customers to subscribe to several Apple digital services together. This is expected to result in a lower monthly price than when the services are subscribed to individually. It is likely that Apple One will also be paired with carrier plans when released, and the partnership with EE indicates Apple's increasing interest in bundling its services.