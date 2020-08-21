Guides
'Mulan' to Be Available as $30 In-App Purchase in Disney+ App on Apple Platforms

by

Disney's upcoming movie "Mulan" will be available for purchase in the Disney+ app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as noted by an FAQ on Disney's website highlighted by Deadline.


On September 4, Disney+ subscribers can purchase "Mulan" for $29.99 in the Disney+ app on platforms owned by Apple, Google, and Roku. "Mulan" is what Disney is calling a "Premier Access" movie, which is not included in the standard $6.99 per month Disney+ purchase price.

According to Disney, paying the $29.99 fee will allow Disney+ subscribers to access "Mulan" before it comes available through the standard Disney+ subscription service. Disney has not yet said when "Mulan" will be available without the $30 purchase.

Disney previously said that "Mulan" would be an additional purchase, but had not made it clear if Disney+ subscribers could purchase it from all platforms that offer the Disney+ app. After paying the $30 for "Mulan," Disney+ subscribers can continue to watch it as many times as they want, but a Disney+ subscription must be maintained to access the movie.

Starting September 4, with Premier Access, you can watch Mulan before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms, including Apple, Google, and Roku. Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available. Your access to Mulan will continue as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber.

Apple will likely receive a standard cut of the purchase price of the movie when it is purchased through the Disney+ app on Apple's devices as it will be available as an additional in-app purchase option.

"Mulan" has been moved to a digital release because many theaters across the United States remain closed at this time. Disney pushed back the release date for the "Mulan" several times, but ultimately decided to experiment with a $30 purchase price for the film rather than further delaying it.

Avatar
alien3dx
21 minutes ago at 05:40 pm
haha lol to cover 30 percent apple tax up 300% . good logic.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
zorinlynx
27 minutes ago at 05:33 pm
So let me get this straight, you ALREADY have to be a paying Disney+ subscriber, and ON TOP OF THAT, you have to pay $30 to watch the movie?

You can't just pay $30 to watch it by itself like people did with the Trolls movie a while back?

What a blatant and ridiculous cash grab. Sadly I think many people will fall for it and Disney will make a fortune, because people are so starved for new content during this pandemic and those who are still gainfully employed likely have a lot of extra cash from not being able to.. well, do anything. :(
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
warp9
26 minutes ago at 05:35 pm
Isn't this like twice the price of a theater ticket?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
EugW
24 minutes ago at 05:37 pm
I've been looking forward to this movie for a long, long time now. However, it's $35 CAD and at that price, no thanks.

You get to "own" it until you cancel Disney Plus. So in other words, you are paying $30/$35 for a rental. Or you can subscribe to it forever for just $6.99/$8.99 a month. :rolleyes:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
FHoff
18 minutes ago at 05:42 pm
Hard pass
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
