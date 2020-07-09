Deals: Get the 64GB Cellular iPad Mini 5 for $449 ($80 Off)

Apple's iPad mini 5 with 64GB of storage and cellular support is on sale for $449.00 today on TigerDirect, down from $529.00. This sale is among the lowest we've ever tracked for this version of the iPad mini 5, and the best available online right now.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with TigerDirect. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Only the Space Gray version of the tablet is available at this price. For those who are unaware, prominent Apple reseller MacMall recently consolidated its sales under its sibling TigerDirect brand. The site provides solid discounts on iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, and other Apple products.

Apple updated the iPad mini line in March of 2019 with the iPad mini 5. The tablet includes Touch ID for biometric authentication, a headphone jack, a Lightning charging port, and Apple's A12 Bionic chip. Thanks to these internal upgrades, the iPad mini 5 is three times faster than the previous generation and has a 10 hour battery life.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.