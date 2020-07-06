Today at Apple's 'Made in LDN' Creative Sessions Return

Today at Apple's "Made in LDN" program is set to return this summer, offering young people in London a range of educational sessions and a creative outlet.

A collaboration with the creative arts youth organisation Spotlight and the Mayor of London, Apple's creative sessions give young artists in London the opportunity to learn about the music industry from experts. Spotlight's youth artist record label, Spotlight Sounds, has gathered professionals such as Aitch, Nadia Rose, Young T & Bugsey, and others to collaborate. The sessions will be curated by DJ Carly Wilford.

Participants will learn how to build their reputation as an artist, write lyrics, produce music videos, and more. Towards the end of the sessions, participants will be able to showcase their music to industry professionals such as Kali Claire.

The "Music Survival" series of creative sessions will run from July 27 to August 28. Since hosting the sessions in Apple Stores is now difficult due to social distancing measures, Apple has moved them online. Registration opens on July 6 for artists aged 16-25 in the London area, with limited spaces available. A two-minute video, including a sample of music and the applicant's creative story, is required as part of the application.

Last year, when the program launched, thousands of participants visited Apple's London flagship stores for creative sessions. Afterwards, a curated gallery of youth work was publicized in the "Made in LDN Showcase".