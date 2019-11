Apple Stores this summer hosted a series of "Made in LDN" creative sessions in partnership with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, as part of the Today at Apple program. Apple says thousands of young people from across the city came together to express themselves with photography, art, design, music, and more.Now, Apple will be showcasing their work at 49-50 Poland Street in London on Friday, November 8 through Sunday, November 10 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. local time each day. The showcase will feature work from sessions including Vicky Grout, Mr. Bailey, Wretch 32 and 56 Black Men, and other talented young Londoners.Registration is open on Apple's website