Leaker Suggests iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Coming to More iPad Models

Apple could bring the iPad Pro's Magic Keyboard to additional iPad models, or at least that's the suggestion from increasingly reliable Twitter account L0vetodream.



The Magic Keyboard is available for Apple's latest 11-inch and the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. It's also backwards compatible with both of Apple's 2018 ‌iPad Pro‌ models, the ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and the ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ 11-inch (1st generation), but currently that's as far as it goes.

The leaker didn't name any ‌iPad‌ models, but Apple is rumored to be working on a new ‌iPad‌ Air that's based on the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, which could be a candidate to get a Magic Keyboard.

According to one report, the fourth-generation ‌iPad‌ Air may be equipped with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. Apple transitioned to USB-C for its ‌iPad Pro‌ models in 2018, but other iPads have continued to feature a Lightning port for charging purposes.

Rumors earlier this year suggested that Apple is working on an 11-inch ‌‌iPad‌‌ Air, which could launch in the second half of 2020. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that Apple is working on a 10.8-inch ‌‌iPad‌‌, and while he didn't say it was an "Air" model, it fits in with other rumors about a new ‌‌iPad‌‌ Air.

An earlier rumor from L0vetodream has indicated the upcoming ‌iPad‌ Air could feature a mini-LED display with an under-display version of Touch ID instead of Face ID, but we've yet to hear the same from other sources.

in my dream Magic keyboard not only for the ‌iPad Pro‌ — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 11, 2020

The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ and includes a floating design that works on either a lap or a desk, and an integrated trackpad for controlling an onscreen pointer, which allows users to enhance their workflows.

It features USB-C pass-through charging and cantilevered hinges for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees, including a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel.

When Apple unveiled new ‌iPad Pro‌ models and the Magic Keyboard with trackpad, Logitech also introduced keyboard cases with trackpads designed for the 10.2-inch 7th-generation ‌iPad‌ and the 10.5-inch ‌‌iPad‌‌ Air. If there's any substance to the latest rumor, they could soon have some competition from Apple.