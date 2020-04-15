Logitech Keyboard Cases With Trackpad for 7th-Generation iPad and iPad Air Now Available

When Apple unveiled new iPad Pro models and the Magic Keyboard with trackpad, which is now on sale, Logitech also introduced new keyboard cases with trackpads that are designed for the 10.2-inch 7th-generation iPad and the 10.5-inch ‌iPad‌ Air.



As of today, the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad and the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Air can be purchased from the Apple online store for $149.95 each.

Logitech's keyboard cases combine a full-size backlit keyboard with a trackpad that supports multi-touch gestures and scrolling, much like Apple's own Magic Keyboard.

Designed with input from Apple, the cases support the Smart Connectors on the ‌iPad‌ and ‌iPad‌ Air, which means no charging and no need to connect over Bluetooth.

The keyboards provide protection for the ‌iPad‌ when not in use, and have a kickback stand with 50-degree tilt and four usage modes for tasks like typing, viewing, reading, and sketching. There's also a holder for the Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon.

Logitech's keyboards are the only available keyboards with trackpads that work with older ‌iPad‌ models at this time, as Apple's Magic Keyboard is limited to the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models.