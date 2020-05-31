App Recap: Magnet, Parcel, Unfold, and Major App Updates

Friday May 29, 2020 12:36 pm PDT by Juli Clover

There are tons of hidden features and shortcuts for Macs that Apple has built into macOS over the years, ranging from shortcuts to keyboard commands to other little hacks to make Mac usage just a bit simpler. In our latest YouTube video, we highlighted several of these tips and tricks, and some of them might just be new to you. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Tr...