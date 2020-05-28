Heart Analyzer App Gains New Dashboard, Revamped Interface, Dark Mode, and More

Version 8 of Heart Analyzer has been released, bringing a new dashboard, a revamped interface, a dark mode, and more data to iOS users.



Following version 7's big update last year, the developer has spent seven months rewriting much of the app using Apple's SwiftUI framework, and it now has new interfaces throughout, including a refined Apple Watch experience with more precise Infograph complications and better performance.

The redesigned Dashboard offers a clearer summary of each day when you open the app, including new charts showing average heart rates, trends, and more. Meanwhile the ‌Apple Watch‌ experience has been refined to provide better heart rate charts on complications, including metrics for the week, LiveHR, and workout readouts.

The app never transmits any data from the users ‌iPhone‌, and there are no third party analytics and no ads. Heart Analyzer is a free download for ‌‌iPhone‌‌ on the App Store, and users who wish to support development can unlock small options via in-app purchases. [Direct Link]