Twitter Enables Scheduled Tweets in Web App

Twitter says it has added the ability to schedule tweets using its web interface, suggesting the same option could eventually make it to the platform's iOS app.

Previously, users who wanted to schedule tweets have had to use third-party apps like Buffer and TweetDeck. Now they can do so in Twitter's native web app, via a calendar icon on the bottom of the compose window.

In addition, users can now also save draft tweets in the web app, although currently they won't be synced to drafts in Twitter's mobile app, and vice versa.

Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

Twitter has been experimenting with scheduled tweets since November, so hopefully it won't be long before we see the feature make it to mobile.