Quibi for iPhone Gains AirPlay Support for Streaming to the Big Screen

Quibi has added AirPlay support, allowing iPhone users to stream content from the short-form mobile video service to Apple TV and AirPlay-compatible smart TVs.



Quibi features "movie quality" original shows that are framed to fit phone screens and come in episodes of 10 minutes or less to cater for on-the-go lifestyles. The service first announced it would offer support for streaming protocols in May, but didn't specifically mention Apple's ‌AirPlay‌.

Quibi chief producer Tom Conrad revealed the new feature in a tweet announcing Quibi version 1.3. Conrad said the company is "working hard" to bring Chromecast support to the service sometime in June.

Sure we designed Quibi for on-the-go, but these days visiting the family room is like a day trip… so ‌AirPlay‌ support is live for iOS in Quibi 1.3. Working hard on Chromecast too which will be available in June. — Tom Conrad (@tconrad) May 26, 2020

Since its launch in early April, Quibi has accrued an impressive 1.3 million active users, but as The Verge points out, that's far short of the 10 million subscribers Disney Plus picked up on its first day.

Quibi for ‌iPhone‌ is available to download from the App Store [Direct Link] with a free 14-day trial.