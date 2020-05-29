YouTube Rolls Out 'Chapters' Feature to Mark Specific Content in a Video

YouTube is rolling out a new Chapters feature across mobile and web that should make searching through a video for specific content a lot less annoying.



One of the frustrating things about YouTube is having to scrub through long videos and stopping and starting playback to find the content that interests you. Until now, users had to rely on considerate YouTubers adding a list of timestamps in their video descriptions to help viewers in their search.

But YouTube's Chapters feature aims to do away with the hassle by letting content creators embed timestamps right into the video progress bar. Now when you fast forward using the bar, a topic description appears directly below the thumbnail image, so you can quickly skip to the bit that interests you.

0:00 We heard you and added Video Chapters.

0:30 You liked it.

1:00 Now it's official: Video Chapters are here to stay.

1:30 Creators, try Chapters by adding timestamps starting at 0:00 to your video description. Viewers, scrub to find exactly what you’re looking for.

2:00 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/bIHGsGVmyW — YouTube (@YouTube) May 28, 2020

To add the identifying labels, creators just need to type the relevant timestamps in a video's description when they're uploading. For the feature to work, videos must have at least three chapters of 10 seconds or longer, and the first chapter has to start at 0:00.

YouTube has been experimenting with the feature for a while, so some users may have seen it already, but it's currently being rolled out globally on the platform for the first time.