Apple Patches Two Security Vulnerabilities Impacting Mail App in iOS 13.4.5 Beta
San Francisco-based cybersecurity company ZecOps today announced that it has uncovered two zero-day security vulnerabilities affecting Apple's stock Mail app on iOS devices, as noted by Motherboard and The Wall Street Journal.
ZecOps claims that one of the vulnerabilities enables an attacker to remotely infect an iOS device by sending emails that consume a significant amount of memory, while another could allow remote code execution capabilities. Successful exploitation of the vulnerabilities is said to allow an attacker to leak, modify, and delete a user's emails.
Targets of the vulnerabilities have apparently included corporate executives and government officials rather than average end users.
The vulnerabilities are said to impact all software versions between iOS 6 and iOS 13.4.1. ZecOps said that Apple has patched the vulnerabilities in the latest beta of iOS 13.4.5, which should be publicly released within the coming weeks. In the meantime, ZecOps recommends using a third-party email app like Gmail or Outlook, which are apparently not impacted.
Except that the cat was already out of the bag: they were already being exploited, for years. ZecOps found them by investigating the aftermath of successful attacks.
How considerate of them to tell Apple first and allow it to be patched before publicly disclosing it.
According to the original article they notified Apple on February 19, more than two months ago. The vulnerability was also hinted at in the release notes of Apple's most recent beta release. Given the potential severity of this vulnerability and the fact that it is being exploited in the wild, I think they did the right thing.
My guess is Apple will roll this into ios 12, when ios 13.4.5 is released.
I guess everyone with devices that can't run iOS 13 need to just buy new hardware.