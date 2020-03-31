New iOS 13.4.5 Beta Adds Option for Sharing Apple Music Songs on Instagram and Facebook Stories

Apple today released the first betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5 updates, and while the new software appears to focus primarily on bug fixes, there's at least one new feature.



When listening to a song in Apple Music, tapping on the Share button and then selecting Instagram creates generates a Story with the song title and album name, plus a matching animated background.

9to5Mac says that once a song is shared on Instagram, other people should be able to tap on the song name and then listen to it in the ‌Apple Music‌ app, but we were unable to get this feature to work, perhaps because the feature is still being beta tested.

Spotify has a similar feature where song titles can be shared on Instagram in a Story that displays album artwork and a matching background, but no music plays and there's a very small clickable link to open a song in Spotify, so it's possible the ‌Apple Music‌ feature will work similarly.

The same steps listed above can be used to share songs on Facebook by choosing the Facebook app instead of the Instagram app.