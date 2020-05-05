Forza Street Now Available on iOS

Forza Street, designed by Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios, is now available for download, Microsoft announced today. Designed as a free-to-play mobile version of Microsoft's highly popular Forza franchise, the new Forza Street game can be played on both Android and iOS devices.

Microsoft says Forza Street provides quick under-a-minute races aimed at mobile gameplay, with players able to unlock new cars and part upgrades to grow their car collections.

Players who download and play Forza Street between today and June 5, 2020 will receive a 2017 Ford GT and added in-game credits and gold to help them unlock new vehicles.

Forza Street can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]