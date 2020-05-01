Automatic Shutting Down and Connected Car Service is Ending on May 28

Automatic, a company that made the Automatic Adapter that plugs into a car's OBD-II port to provide vehicle information like distance traveled, gas used, time spent in the car, and more, is shutting down.
The imminent shuttering of the company was announced on the Automatic website, which says that the global health crisis has impacted its business.
The Automatic connected car product, service, and platform are shutting down at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on May 28.
All services, including crash alerts, roadside assistance, and real-time location and sharing will stop when the shutdown occurs. Automatic recommends that non-functional adapters be recycled using standard electronic recycling procedures.
Automatic released several adapters over the course of the last several years, and its products were popular among those who wanted to use an iPhone to monitor vehicle diagnostics and sign up for services like crash alerts. Service plans were priced between $2 and $5 per month.
