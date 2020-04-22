Verizon Now Selling Nimble Accessories In Stores and Online as Part of New Eco-Friendly Initiative

Verizon and Nimble today announced a new partnership that will bring Nimble's eco-friendly accessories to VerizonWireless.com and over 1,600 Verizon retail locations across the United States. The partnership is part of Verizon's new initiative to offer customers low-impact alternatives to popular tech accessories.



On Nimble's side, the accessory maker is well known for its environmentally friendly and ethically sourced accessories, which it's been selling since 2018. Nimble manufactures its devices from recycled plastic and aluminum, organic hemp, plant-based bioplastic, and more, and every accessory comes in a plastic-free package built from recycled scrap paper.



“The world is changing. People are seeking more ethical options in all product categories from apparel to home goods. Personal technology should be no different,” said Ross Howe, Nimble Co-Founder and CEO. “We created Nimble to push consumer electronics in a better direction. Today, thanks to Verizon’s vision, we’re helping play an even larger role in reducing the impact these products create.”

Nimble sells portable chargers, wireless chargers, Lightning cables, and iPhone cases. Every device purchased from Nimble also comes with a biodegradable envelope, which encourages customers to recycle their old electronics for free by mailing them in to Nimble.

With the new Verizon partnership, this will mark the first time that Nimble products are being sold in physical retail stores. The first set of products that will be sold at Verizon include the Wireless Pad ($49.99), 3-Day Portable Charger ($79.99), USB-C to Lightning Cable ($24.99), Fast USB-C to USB-C Cable ($24.99), and Fast USB-C Wall Charger ($24.99).

To read more about the new partnership between Nimble and Verizon, check out Nimble's blog post.