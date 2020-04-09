LG Begins Rolling Out 2020 NanoCell TVs With AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, Pricing Starts at $599

LG today announced pricing and availability for its 2020 NanoCell TVs with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support in the United States.



The first 4K models are rolling out now, with pricing starting at $599 for a 55-inch model. The entire 4K lineup will be released by September, including up to an 86-inch model for $3,299. 8K models will also be rolling out in May and June, including 65-inch and 75-inch models for $3,499 and $4,999 respectively.

AirPlay 2 will enable users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible LG smart TV, with no Apple TV necessary. And with HomeKit support, users can easily control the TV's power, volume, source, and more using Siri or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

LG's 2020 NanoCell TVs also include the Apple TV app, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Disney+, Netflix, LG Channels, and Movies Anywhere, complete with Dolby Vision or HDR10 video and Dolby Atmos sound where available.

Last week, in a support document, LG indicated that it would roll out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to some of its 2018 smart TVs by October 2020. However, since our report, LG has removed all mentions of this.