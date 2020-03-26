Deals: Save on Refurbished Models of the 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Today Only (From $719.99)

Woot is back today with new discounts on refurbished MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models from 2018. This sale will last until tonight at 12 a.m. CT.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To start, you'll find a refurbished 2018 13-inch MacBook Air with a 128GB SSD for $719.99, while a model with increased storage of 256GB is on sale for $819.99.

These MacBook Air models originally began at a price of $1,199. On Woot, you'll get a one year Woot warranty with purchase, and the company notes that these computers come in generic white boxes.

For MacBook Pro, you can get the 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD at $979.99, or a 512GB SSD for $1,079.99. Woot is also selling a 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD at $1,489.99, and both of these come with a one year Woot warranty.

While refurbished MacBooks are great for deep discounts, we also continuously track sales on Apple's newest computers in our Best MacBook Deals guide.