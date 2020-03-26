Deals: Save on Refurbished Models of the 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Today Only (From $719.99)

Woot is back today with new discounts on refurbished MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models from 2018. This sale will last until tonight at 12 a.m. CT.
MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot.
To start, you'll find a refurbished 2018 13-inch MacBook Air with a 128GB SSD for $719.99, while a model with increased storage of 256GB is on sale for $819.99.
These MacBook Air models originally began at a price of $1,199. On Woot, you'll get a one year Woot warranty with purchase, and the company notes that these computers come in generic white boxes.
For MacBook Pro, you can get the 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD at $979.99, or a 512GB SSD for $1,079.99. Woot is also selling a 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD at $1,489.99, and both of these come with a one year Woot warranty.
While refurbished MacBooks are great for deep discounts, we also continuously track sales on Apple's newest computers in our Best MacBook Deals guide.
