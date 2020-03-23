MacRumors
How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 to people at once.

Coronavirus and Apple

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it has had a major impact on Apple's device production and device sales in affected countries like China.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse

Same goes for your Mac. You touch it every day, so you should keep it clean.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
Foxconn Restaffs Factories, Says There Are Enough Workers to Meet 'Seasonal Demand'

Monday March 23, 2020 10:22 am PDT by Juli Clover

Foxconn has reached its recruitment goals ahead of schedule and now has enough workers to meet "seasonal demand" at all of its Chinese plants, according to a statement released Sunday that was shared by Nikkei.


Foxconn is one of Apple's main suppliers, and the hiring information suggests Foxconn's factories will be adequately prepared for the launch of Apple's fall 2020 iPhones.

The factories of many Apple suppliers located in China were shut down for much of February, delaying device production. After reopening, there were staffing shortages related to quarantines and travel restrictions, resulting in factories unable to operate at peak capacity.

Foxconn said early this month that it expected to resume normal production by the end of March, and has successfully met that goal ahead of its deadline. Foxconn says that it is steadily recovering from labor shortages.

It's been unclear how the current world situation might impact the iPhone 12, with some information suggesting travel restrictions could cause delays due to an inability for Apple's engineers to travel to China to perfect the assembly process, but recent details shared by Bloomberg suggest the ‌iPhone 12‌ is still on track to launch this fall.

Foxconn says that it has implemented "rigorous measures" to ensure safe and healthy working conditions for its staff, offering virus tests to more than 55,000 workers, and chest x-rays for another 40,000. Foxconn is expected to hit its peak production period in July to prepare for the launch of the new iPhones.

Apple in fall 2020 is expected to launch up to four new ‌iPhone 12‌ models equipped with features that include 5G, triple-lens camera setups with 3D functionality, A14 chips, and more, with full details available in our iPhone 12 roundup.

Avatar
AngerDanger
19 minutes ago at 10:41 am


"One does NOT need to be a Rocket Scientist to know that Sentiment has changed BIG time, OR that Apple's High-Priced products are NOT a Good Fit for the Times !"

Who are you Quoting, and WHY is the Capitlization all Over the place ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Cosmosent
35 minutes ago at 10:26 am
There will be NO "seasonal" demand later this year !

That ship has sailed !

"One does NOT need to be a Rocket Scientist to know that Sentiment has changed BIG time, OR that Apple's High-Priced products are NOT a Good Fit for the Times !"
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
JPack
14 minutes ago at 10:47 am
Lock down and test early and you fix the problem early.

Lock down late and don't test, well...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
AngerDanger
11 minutes ago at 10:49 am


Four short words is not Capitalization all over the place.

I wasn't talking about the caps used for emphasis. I was talking about "Rocket," "Scientist," "Sentiment," "High-Priced," "Good," "Fit," and "Times." It's like an odd mix of sentence and title case, and I wondered where it was from.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
newyorksole
35 minutes ago at 10:26 am
Things may be getting back to normal in China, but the rest of this year globally is not going to be normal at all.

I wonder where the “iPhone 9” fits into all of this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
calzon65
30 minutes ago at 10:31 am
I wonder if Foxconn's "rigorous measures" include the motivational phrase "you will work or else" ... or ... "work for Foxconn, we have plenty of toilet paper"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Still Expected to Launch High End 12.9-inch iPad Pro With Mini LED Display Tech in Fourth Quarter of 2020

Friday March 20, 2020 3:17 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple is still on course to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display later this year, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. Apple reportedly prefers mini LED to OLED for its medium-size devices and will launch an iPad Pro with backlighting in the fourth quarter of 2020. The claim is made in relation to a separate paywalled article underscoring Apple's eagerness to ...
Read Full Article114 comments

Here's How a Trackpad Works With an iPad Pro in iPadOS 13.4

Thursday March 19, 2020 1:11 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple yesterday unveiled a new 2020 iPad Pro with a new Magic Keyboard accessory that adds a trackpad to the iPad for the first time. Apple didn't stop there, though, and built support for mice and trackpads into all modern iPads through the iPadOS 13.4 update. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new 2020 iPad Pro doesn't come out until next week and the Magic...
Read Full Article93 comments

2020 MacBook Air Reviews Praise Magic Keyboard and Faster Performance at Lower $999 Starting Price

Friday March 20, 2020 7:37 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
The media has got its hands on the new MacBook Air and first impressions of the notebook after a day or two of usage are largely positive. Following in the footsteps of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air features a redesigned Magic Keyboard with scissor switches that deliver 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel. As with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, reviews find the...
Read Full Article165 comments

Pixar's Newest Film 'Onward' Arriving on Digital Platforms in the U.S. Tonight, Streaming on Disney+ April 3

Friday March 20, 2020 6:41 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Disney and Pixar's new animated movie "Onward" is following the recent trend of movies arriving early on digital platforms amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Starting in the United States tonight, March 20 at 5 p.m. PT, "Onward" will be available to purchase on digital retail platforms like iTunes for $19.99 (via Variety). Following this, the movie will be streaming for Disney+...
Read Full Article48 comments

2020 MacBook Air With Quad-Core i5 is Up to 76% Faster Than 2018-2019 Model Based on Benchmarks

Friday March 20, 2020 9:47 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple this week refreshed its MacBook Air lineup with a scissor switch Magic Keyboard and faster 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, including a 1.1GHz dual-core Core i3, 1.1GHz quad-core Core i5, and 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7. Jason Snell of Six Colors was provided with the mid-range MacBook Air with a 1.1GHz quad-core Core i5 processor for testing purposes. In his first...
In his first...

Brydge Showcases New iPadOS 13.4 Trackpad Features in its New Pro+ Keyboard

Saturday March 21, 2020 10:30 am PDT by Frank McShan
Brydge has released a short YouTube video showcasing its Brydge Pro+ Keyboard with trackpad support. This comes just days after Apple announced its own Magic Keyboard with designated trackpad alongside both the new iPad Pro and new MacBook Air. In the video, Brydge highlights some of the capabilities of its new Brydge Pro+ keyboard. The major new feature is full trackpad support in iPadOS...
Read Full Article61 comments

Top Stories: New iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Powerbeats, and More

Saturday March 21, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
With no March media event in the works, Apple this week rolled out a number of product updates including updated iPad Pro models with dual cameras, a LiDAR scanner, and a Magic Keyboard accessory with trackpad. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On the Mac side, we got an updated MacBook Air and storage-bumped Mac mini models, as well as new Powerbeats earphones, so...
Read Full Article19 comments

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GM With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for iPad and More

Wednesday March 18, 2020 10:12 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the golden master version of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system that was released in September. The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GMs come after a little over a month of beta testing. iOS and ‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌ 13.4 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. ...
Read Full Article85 comments

People Who Left Devices at Apple Stores for Repair Can't Get Them Until Stores Reopen

Friday March 20, 2020 5:42 pm PDT by Juli Clover
All of Apple's retail locations outside of Greater China are closed right now, and customers who left their devices for repair are unable to pick them up until the stores reopen, an Apple spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider. Apple closed all of its stores on Saturday, March 14, but stayed open for a few extra days to allow customers to pick up devices ordered for in-store pickup or...
Read Full Article133 comments

Apple Acknowledges Personal Hotspot Issues Affecting Some iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 Users

Saturday March 21, 2020 10:04 am PDT by Hartley Charlton
In an internal document distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged that some iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 users may experience issues with Personal Hotspot. Apple has told Authorized Service Providers to expect customers who are unable to connect to a Personal Hotspot or experience frequent disconnection from one. Customers may also...
Customers may also...
