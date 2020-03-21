MacRumors
All >
Guides
How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 to people at once.

Coronavirus and Apple

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it has had a major impact on Apple's device production and device sales in affected countries like China.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse

Same goes for your Mac. You touch it every day, so you should keep it clean.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple to Donate Two Million N95 Respirator Masks to U.S. Hospitals

Saturday March 21, 2020 12:37 pm PDT by Frank McShan

Apple plans to donate two million N95 respirator masks to hospitals in the United States, Vice President Mike Pence announced in a press briefing today.

With personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies dwindling across the United States, hospitals are in dire need of masks, gowns, and more.


Apple has taken several initiatives to help combat the spread of COVID-19. It was recently announced that Apple would be closing Apple Stores until further notice and has committed $15 million to date for COVID-19 relief efforts. In addition, Apple Card customers are able to enroll in a program that will allow them to skip March payment without interest. It was also announced on Thursday that Apple has pledged a substantial donation to Italy's first responders and medical personnel.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: COVID-19 Coronavirus Guide

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
konqerror
16 minutes ago at 12:45 pm


Split into 1000 hospitals, that's 2000 per hospital. Should be enough for a while.


CDC says to change after every patient encounter unless they're unavailable. N95 masks are to be changed every 2-4 hours anyways as they absorb exhaled water and become hard to breathe.

If you have 400 workers in a hospital, using 2 per shift, that's not going to even last 24 hours.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Scottsoapbox
5 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
That's great but where is Apple getting the 2 million masks?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

New iPad Pro Announced With A12Z Bionic Chip, Magic Keyboard With Trackpad, LiDAR Scanner, Ultra Wide Camera

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:16 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple today introduced a new iPad Pro with a faster A12Z Bionic chip, a new Magic Keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad, an Ultra Wide camera, a LiDAR Scanner, and more. In Apple's description of the new tablet, it calls it "faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops." The updated iPad Pro has a new camera system that features a 12MP Wide camera and a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, ...
Read Full Article349 comments

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GM With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for iPad and More

Wednesday March 18, 2020 10:12 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the golden master version of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system that was released in September. The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GMs come after a little over a month of beta testing. iOS and ‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌ 13.4 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. ...
Read Full Article83 comments

New MacBook Air Announced With Magic Keyboard, Up to 2x Faster Performance, and Lower $999 Starting Price

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:05 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today updated its MacBook Air lineup with faster processors and graphics, a scissor switch Magic Keyboard, a lower starting price of $999, and more. The new MacBook Air features Intel's latest 10th-generation Core processors, including up to a 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz, resulting in up to two times faster performance compared to the previous...
Read Full Article341 comments

Craig Federighi Demos New iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Wednesday March 18, 2020 1:24 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Given the ongoing situation in the United States and other countries, Apple was not able to hold an official March event to unveil its new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and MacBook Air. With no event, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi created a little demo video that shows off the capabilities of the new Magic Keyboard and trackpad support on the iPad. The video created by...
Read Full Article150 comments

Here's How a Trackpad Works With an iPad Pro in iPadOS 13.4

Thursday March 19, 2020 1:11 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple yesterday unveiled a new 2020 iPad Pro with a new Magic Keyboard accessory that adds a trackpad to the iPad for the first time. Apple didn't stop there, though, and built support for mice and trackpads into all modern iPads through the iPadOS 13.4 update. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new 2020 iPad Pro doesn't come out until next week and the Magic...
Read Full Article81 comments

All New 2020 iPad Pro Models Feature 6GB RAM and Ultra Wideband Chip

Wednesday March 18, 2020 4:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple this morning introduced updated iPad Pro models with A12Z Bionic chips, dual camera setups, a new LiDAR Scanner for augmented reality, and a new Magic Keyboard accessory that adds a trackpad to the iPad Pro for the first time. Based on code in iOS 13.4, there are also a couple other iPad Pro features that have remained hidden. According to 9to5Mac, the new iPad Pro models all feature...
Read Full Article194 comments

Apple Still Expected to Launch High End 12.9-inch iPad Pro With Mini LED Display Tech in Fourth Quarter of 2020

Friday March 20, 2020 3:17 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple is still on course to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display later this year, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. Apple reportedly prefers mini LED to OLED for its medium-size devices and will launch an iPad Pro with backlighting in the fourth quarter of 2020. The claim is made in relation to a separate paywalled article underscoring Apple's eagerness to ...
Read Full Article113 comments

Apple Shares Two Ads Showcasing New iPad Pro Capabilities

Wednesday March 18, 2020 6:09 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple has shared two ads on its YouTube channel highlighting the power of its just-updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, including a new Magic Keyboard. The first video, titled "Your next computer is not a computer," showcases the new features in the updated iPad Pro, including the new A12Z Bionic chip, LiDAR Scanner for AR, triple-lens cameras, and the new Magic Keyboard with...
Read Full Article88 comments

Apple Updates Mac mini With Double the Storage Capacity in Standard Configurations

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:03 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple today updated the Mac mini so that standard configurations now come with double the storage capacity. The $799 configuration now comes with 256GB of PCIe-based SSD storage, while the $1,099 configuration features 512GB of storage as standard. All Mac mini models use solid state storage, with up to 2TB of storage available for build-to-order purchases. The new base configurations are ...
Read Full Article112 comments

Apple's New Magic Keyboard With Integrated Trackpad Compatible With 2018 iPad Pro Models

Wednesday March 18, 2020 6:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
The new Magic Keyboard is backwards compatible with both of Apple's 2018 iPad Pro models, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), Apple has confirmed. Announced today along with new iPad Pro models, the Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to iPad Pro and includes a floating design that works on either a lap or a desk, and an integrated trackpad for ...
Read Full Article122 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Contributing Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
Quarantined and Still Podcasting – The TouchArcade Show #439
TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Repulsive’
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location’ Remastered Update Now Available on iOS and Android
Gorgeous Dice-Based Board Game ‘Sagrada’ is Coming to iOS, Android, and Desktop on March 31st
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’, ‘DOOM 64’, ‘Quell Memento’, and Today’s Other New Releases, Tons of Sales, and More
Adventure Game ‘Spyder’ from Sumo Digital Is the Newest Addition to Apple Arcade
‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’ Celebrates the Launch of ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ with Rewards for Both Games
‘NookLink’ for ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Is Now Live in the ‘Nintendo Switch Online’ App on iOS and Android
YouTube
New iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard, Updated MacBook Air, iPhone 12 Rumors, and More!
New iPad Pro Trackpad Feature in iOS 13.4!
New 2020 iPad Pro, MacBook Air, & Mac Mini Available Now!
Hands-On with Apple's NEW Powerbeats (Powerbeats 4)
Online Only WWDC, Huge iOS 14 Leaks, and Redesigned MacBook Pros?
Copyright © 2000-2019 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]