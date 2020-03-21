Apple to Donate Two Million N95 Respirator Masks to U.S. Hospitals
Apple plans to donate two million N95 respirator masks to hospitals in the United States, Vice President Mike Pence announced in a press briefing today.
With personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies dwindling across the United States, hospitals are in dire need of masks, gowns, and more.
Apple has taken several initiatives to help combat the spread of COVID-19. It was recently announced that Apple would be closing Apple Stores until further notice and has committed $15 million to date for COVID-19 relief efforts. In addition, Apple Card customers are able to enroll in a program that will allow them to skip March payment without interest. It was also announced on Thursday that Apple has pledged a substantial donation to Italy's first responders and medical personnel.
VP PENCE: Apple is donating 2 Million N95 masks pic.twitter.com/w6ZBFurqmz
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 21, 2020
Split into 1000 hospitals, that's 2000 per hospital. Should be enough for a while.
CDC says to change after every patient encounter unless they're unavailable. N95 masks are to be changed every 2-4 hours anyways as they absorb exhaled water and become hard to breathe.
If you have 400 workers in a hospital, using 2 per shift, that's not going to even last 24 hours.