Apple Says Retail Stores Now Closed 'Until Further Notice'

Apple retail stores will be closed until further notice, according to a new banner posted on Apple's website (via 9to5Mac).



Apple on Friday shut down all of its retail stores outside of greater China for a two week period in an effort to cut down on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States and other countries.

Following the store closures, Apple published a FAQ on its website answering key questions customers might have about repairs and returns. As of writing, the FAQ still says that Apple stores will be closed outside of Greater China through March 27, suggesting Apple has yet to update the page to reflect the change.

Notably, the banner currently only appears on Apple's U.S. website, so whether or not the indefinite closures apply to all retail stores outside of China is unclear.

As part of its measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, the U.S. administration on Monday advised the public to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, so it's possible that Apple's decision to close stores "until further notice" is a response to that guidance.

Apple plans to continue to pay its hourly workers during the store closures and has expanded leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19, including recovering from an illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining, or childcare challenges.