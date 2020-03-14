MacRumors
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it has had a major impact on Apple's device production and device sales in affected countries like China.

Apple Card Assistance Program Will Allow Customers to Skip March Payment Without Interest Due to Coronavirus

Saturday March 14, 2020 6:12 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

Apple Card holders today received an email informing them that should they need financial assistance due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, they can enroll in a new customer assistance program that will allow them to skip their March payment without incurring interest charges for that billing cycle.

To enroll, send the following message to Apple Card support via iMessage: "I would like to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program."

The email was shared by Reddit user exjr_:

Top Stories

Camera Comparison: iPhone 11 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Friday March 6, 2020 9:54 am PST by Juli Clover
Earlier this week we picked up a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and did a feature overview to see if it's worth $1,400, but we also thought we'd take a deeper look at Samsung's newest smartphone to see how the cameras measure up to the cameras in Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Hardware Details Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, like the iPhone, has a multi-lens rear camera setup. There's a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and a DepthVision Camera for portrait shots. For comparison's sake, the iPhone is sporting a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Portrait Mode When it comes to Portrait mode photos, the Galaxy S20 Ultra wins out thanks to that depth sensor. There's not a major difference, but the images coming from the S20 Ultra appear to be sharper and the edge detection is better. The iPhone does win out when it comes to dynamic range, and the S20 Ultra seems to have a bit of desaturation in some images, but overall, the S20 Ultra wins this category. Standard Camera Tests When it comes to standard photos using the three different lenses on each camera, we actually preferred the iPhone images for the most part because the iPhone offered more balanced color and better dynamic range, but with high-end smartphone cameras, a lot comes down to personal preference. The S20 Ultra seems to be overexposing highlights in images with the sun and clouds, resulting in too
Kuo: New MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Models With Scissor Keyboards to Launch in Second Quarter

Wednesday March 11, 2020 10:38 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, according to a new research note today from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors. Kuo did not comment on the size of the new MacBook Pro, but he is possibly referring to the 14-inch model that he has previously mentioned given that the 16-inch MacBook Pro was only released four months ago. The new 14-inch model would likely replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which would be discontinued. Kuo expects the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models to have various cost optimizations, but he said users will not notice any difference. The current 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are still equipped with butterfly keyboards that can suffer from issues such as sticky or unresponsive keys after prolonged use, which prompted Apple to initiate a free repair program worldwide in 2018. Apple finally solved this problem by reverting back to a scissor mechanism with the new Magic Keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has proven far more reliable. Kuo himself offered praise for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, noting that customer response to the notebook has been better than expected. As for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Kuo believes that operations at MacBook-related suppliers will improve significantly starting in late March, paving the way for mass production of the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. If this information proves to be accurate, then Apple's entire notebook lineup should feature scissor keyboards by the end of
New MacBook Air Possible as Early as Next Week

Friday March 13, 2020 10:22 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Last March, MacRumors received an anonymous tip claiming that Apple would announce new iPad, iMac, and iPod models with three consecutive days of press releases the following week, and that information proved to be two-thirds accurate with new iPad Air and iPad mini models announced on Monday, March 18 and an iMac refresh on Tuesday, March 19. Apple did announce a new product on the Wednesday, but it was new AirPods, not a new iPod. Given both products have "Pod" in their name, perhaps there was some confusion there, but it is clear the tipster was relatively informed. Now, the same anonymous tipster has informed MacRumors that Apple plans to announce new MacBook Air models next week. We have yet to confirm this information, but given the tipster now has an established track record, we have elected to share this rumor. The tipster did not provide any further details at this time. A few days ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple plans to launch updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, following in the footsteps of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. While the second quarter does not begin until April, an announcement next week would be just a few weeks earlier. Apple has announced new or refreshed products in March for the last five consecutive years, so there is precedence. In terms of covering all bases, however, we cannot rule out the possibility that the tipster received wrong information. The current MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro are still equipped with butterfly keyboards that can suffer from issues
Kuo: MacBooks With Apple-Designed Processors Coming Late 2020 or Early 2021, All-New Design to Follow in Mid 2021

Wednesday March 11, 2020 10:39 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
In addition to forecasting the launch of new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple has bigger ambitions for its notebook lineup. In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said Apple plans to launch MacBook models with its own custom processors in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021. Kuo did not indicate whether these will be MacBook Pro or MacBook Air models, or both, nor did he share any further details. Rumors have suggested that Apple is working on custom Arm-based processors that would allow it to transition away from its current MacBook processor supplier Intel, which has occasionally experienced delays with its chips. Kuo also believes that Apple will introduce MacBook models with an all-new design in the second or third quarter of 2021, but again, he did not indicate whether these will be Pro or Air models. The last significant redesign of the MacBook Pro occurred in October 2016, while the MacBook Air received a major redesign in October
Apple Postpones Alleged March Product Event Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

Tuesday March 10, 2020 2:58 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is postponing a March event that would have seen the introduction of new products like the low-cost iPhone and iPad Pro with triple-lens camera setup, according to a source at Apple that spoke to Cult of Mac. Apple allegedly became "concerned" about bringing people together at Apple Park for the event, said to be planned for late March. There was a rumor in February suggesting Apple would hold an event on March 31, but Apple never announced the event so there was no confirmation that it was going to happen. It's no surprise that if there was indeed a March event planned that it has now been canceled. Yesterday, Santa Clara County, which is where Cupertino is located, banned all gatherings of 1,000 people or more. The ban lasts from March 11 to April 1, so Apple could not hold a large event in March even if it wanted to. While the order from Santa Clara County was said to have been a major factor in the decision to postpone the event, Cult of Mac's source also claims that there were "delays in producing two of the primary products," which also led Apple to call off event plans. Many of Apple's suppliers in China were forced to close their factories in February due to the coronavirus, which may have caused production delays on devices like the low-cost iPhone. Factories are back up and running, but are experiencing lower than normal production levels because of travel restrictions and staffing shortages. Apple is now said to be waiting to better evaluate the "production schedule of components" and "final product assembly," making it difficult to
Apple's Upcoming 5G iPhone Could Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Sunday March 8, 2020 8:38 am PDT by Frank McShan
Apple's hotly anticipated 5G iPhone could be delayed to due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report from Bank of America analysts quoted by Bloomberg. The analysts believe Apple's 5G iPhone release could be delayed by a month this fall. iPhone 12 Pro concept via EverythingApplePro In addition to delays of Apple's "iPhone 12," analysts also believe Apple's rumored "iPhone 9" or "iPhone SE 2" release date could also be pushed back "a few months," citing both supply chain issues and weaker demand for devices as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The release of new devices will "depend on how production ramps back up in April and May." Apple's stock has fluctuated over the past few weeks amid fears of COVID-19. Since its record high of $327.85 on February 12, shares have fallen by as much as 13 percent. Just a few weeks ago, Apple announced it will not meet its revenue goals for the March quarter due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic in China. Apple has said it is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide additional information on its quarterly earnings call in April. The effects of COVID-19 have been changing each day, so it remains to be seen how much more of an impact the virus will have on Apple's 2020
ARM Processors with Mac Pro Level Performance Possible Today

Sunday March 8, 2020 10:28 pm PDT by MacRumors Staff
Former Apple executive and Be, Inc founder Jean-Louis Gassée explores the possibility of Apple's move to ARM-based Macs in the near future. The speculation comes amidst of increasing rumors that Apple will be launching ARM-based Macs as early as 2021. Gassée explains he was previously skeptical about the ability for ARM-based processors to achieve performance parity with current Intel offerings, but now says he was "wrong". Gassée points to a startup called Ampere Computing that offers high-power ARM-based processors that compete head-to-head with high end Intel chips: Ampere top of the line chips consume less power, about 210 watts, than a competing Xeon CPU needing as much as 400 wats, for about the same amount of computing power — hence investors' interest in a device that could progressively supplant Intel products in tens of millions of servers around the world. Ampere shows us that the ARM architecture can yield the class of chips a Mac Pro would need. Apple, of course, designs their own custom ARM processors, but it seems at least one other company is pushing the limits of performance with the ARM architecture. Apple's custom processors have quickly ramped up in performance that is comparable to their recent Mac laptops powered by Intel processors. Serious rumors about Apple replacing Intel chips with ARM chips in their Macs started in 2018 with a detailed report from Bloomberg. The most recent rumor has placed the transition at stating in early
Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Apple Confirms That It's Okay to Clean Your iPhone With Disinfectant

Monday March 9, 2020 10:44 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today updated its support document on cleaning Apple products with new information that confirms it's okay to to use a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes for the purpose of cleaning germs from your devices. Prior to now, Apple's cleaning guidelines have recommended against all cleaners, warning that the chemicals have the potential to damage the oleophobic coating on iPhone and iPad displays. Apple still warns against aerosol sprays, ammonia, window cleaners, hydrogen peroxide, bleach, compressed air, and abrasives:Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces.Apple also says to avoid spraying cleaners directly onto your devices and to avoid getting moisture into the openings. Apple's updated guidelines come as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world. Given that most people use their iPhones and other devices constantly, it's important to be able to disinfect them to cut down on virus spread through surfaces. It's not entirely clear how long the virus lasts on surfaces, but various studies have found that it can survive on glass or plastic for as little as two hours or as long as nine days. The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern tested Apple's new guidelines over the course of the last week. Using a new
Apple Testing New iMessage Features Such as Mentions and Retracting Messages, Could Extend to Mac App

Monday March 9, 2020 7:46 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple is testing new iMessage features internally, according to information obtained by MacRumors. While these features could potentially arrive as early as iOS 14, they could be held back until a later software update or perhaps never released. For starters, there is a new Slack-like mention system that would allow users to tag other contacts with their name like @Joe or @Jane. When you type the @ sign, a list of suggested contacts would appear. This would be particularly useful in busy group chat conversations, as it would be possible to enable the "Hide Alerts" setting and only receive push notifications when you are mentioned directly. Apple is also testing the ability to retract iMessages after sending them. Fine print visible to both the sender and recipients would indicate that a message has been retracted. It is unclear if there will be a time limit on retracting messages. Other features in development include typing indicators in group chats, as already exists in one-on-one iMessage conversations; the ability to mark the last message of a conversation as unread after opening it; and an expansion of the "/me" command for sharing status updates, a feature that has been available on the Mac since the iChat days. Last year, developer Steve Troughton-Smith uncovered evidence of Apple working on a Catalyst-based version of the Messages app for Mac in macOS Catalina code, and a lot of the features described above would be fitting for the desktop. This could make Messages for Mac a more viable team-based chat app rivaling Slack. There is a whole lot of
Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - March 2020

Tuesday March 10, 2020 10:30 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apps designed for the Mac don't typically receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a series here at MacRumors that highlights useful and interesting Mac apps that are worth checking out. This month's picks are all about making your life easier. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Tab Space ($0.99) - Tab Space is a handy little Safari extension that lets you save all of your open Safari tabs with a single click. The extension adds a Tab Space button to your browser's toolbar, and saves tabs to the Tab Space page. You can organize all your saved tabs with tags, so you can do things like open all of your favorite social media sites with one click. Rocket (Free) - Rocket is a simple app that lets you search for any emoji on your Mac. Just type a colon and then a few characters of the name of whatever emoji you're looking for, and Rocket finds it right away. It's similar to how Slack works with emojis, but it's available across the entire system. Rocket also lets you send and store GIFs, memes, and more. InstaRemind ($0.99) - InstaRemind makes it much, much easier to add new reminders to the Reminders app. It's a menu bar app, but it works best if you create a keyboard shortcut (try shift + command + r) because when you use that keyboard shortcut, a text bar pops up, and whatever you enter is added to the Reminders app. Slash (Free) - Slash is a to-do app that's meant to help you get through all the tasks you need to do in a day. It has a simple, clean interface that minimizes into a little task
