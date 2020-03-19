Apple Pledges Substantial Donation With Medical Supplies to Italy's First Responders and Medical Personnel

Apple CEO Tim Cook today announced on Twitter that Apple is making a substantial donation that includes medical supplies to Protezione Civile in Italy, with the funds set to help first responders, medical personnel, and volunteers working to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country.



Apple last week said that it has made multiple donations to the global COVID-19 response to help treat the sick and lessen the economic and community impacts of the pandemic. Apple has so far donated $15 million worldwide.

The company is also matching all employee donations two-to-one to support COVID-19 response efforts locally, nationally, and internationally.

It’s never been more important to support each other. We’re making a substantial donation including medical supplies to Protezione Civile in Italy, to help the heroic first responders, medical personnel & volunteers working tirelessly to protect & save lives. Vicini all’🇮🇹 ❤️ — ‌Tim Cook‌ (@tim_cook) March 19, 2020

In a tweet yesterday, Cook also said Apple was supporting Silicon Valley Strong, a new Bay Area initiative to help those harmed by the coronavirus outbreak. Donated funds are used to help senior citizens, disadvantaged kids, and people struggling from food insecurity.

In an announcement sent out last week, Cook said that Apple is indebted to first responders, doctors, researchers, public health experts, and public servants globally working to stop the spread of the virus.

There is no mistaking the challenge of this moment. The entire Apple family is indebted to the heroic first responders, doctors, nurses, researchers, public health experts and public servants globally who have given every ounce of their spirit to help the world meet this moment. We do not yet know with certainty when the greatest risk will be behind us. And yet I have been inspired by the humanity and determination I have seen from all corners of our global community. As President Lincoln said in a time of great adversity: "The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew." That's always how Apple has chosen to meet big challenges. And it's how we'll rise to meet this one, too.

At the current time, Apple has shut down all of its stores around the world outside of Greater China, where the infection seems to have abated for the most part. Apple employees able to do so are working from home, and those who cannot are still receiving their pay from Apple.