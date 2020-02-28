MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather Folio or Sleeve for the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro From Woolnut

Priced at 112.50 euros, the Leather Folio for Apple's 13-inch MacBook options is made from a soft, rich full-grain leather sourced from Scandinavia. As with all quality leather, over time, the Folio will develop a unique patina. Woolnut says that it sources REACH-approved leather that is chosen for its protective softness.
The minimalist Leather Folio from Woolnut is available in green, black, or cognac, and while Woolnut is a Swedish company, its products ship out worldwide.
Inside the Leather Folio, there is a soft 100 percent natural wool felt sourced from Germany that's designed to protect the laptop from minor drops and dings, plus there are also leather pockets inside to house necessities like an iPhone, passport, and credit cards.
The design allows the MacBook to be placed inside vertically, leaving the charging port at one of the sides accessible for charging purposes. A premium zipper along the side and the top of the Folio closes to protect the MacBook when traveling, and makes it easy to get to the MacBook when you need to use it. When not in use for travel purposes, the Leather Sleeve can be used as a pad underneath a MacBook.
Woolnut's Leather Sleeve for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro is similar to the Leather Folio, but it features a simpler design with a single opening at the top and no zipper.
Priced at 72.50 euros, the Leather Sleeve can also be purchased in green, cognac, or black, and it uses the same high-quality leather as the Folio. Inside, there's a 100 percent natural gray wool felt that offers protection and padding, and the design is thin enough that it's ideal for slipping into a bag or backpack.
Three winners will receive a 13-inch Folio for the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, while two winners will receive a 13-inch Leather Sleeve also able to accommodate a 13-inch MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. Winners will be able to pick the Folio or Sleeve color of their choice.
