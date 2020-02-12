Deals: Get the 64GB Cellular 11-Inch iPad Pro for the New Low Price of $749 ($200 Off)

Wednesday February 12, 2020 6:19 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
MacMall today is discounting Apple's 64GB cellular 11-inch iPad Pro to $749.00, down from an original price of $949.00. This same iPad Pro is priced between $825 and $925 on competing retailer websites like Best Buy and Adorama, and this $749.00 price tag represents the best-ever price that we've tracked among the major Apple resellers online.

MacMall offers free two-day shipping and free returns on certain high-priced items, and the iPad Pro is eligible. The tablet is in stock, so if ordered today it will arrive by Friday, February 14. During checkout, you can also choose to change the storage size and color of the iPad, add AppleCare, or add accessories, but of course that will raise the price of the order.

11-Inch iPad Pro Sale


  • 64GB Cellular - $749.00, down from $949.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
The new lowest-ever discount on the 64GB cellular 11-inch iPad Pro comes after a round of markdowns hit Apple's entire iPad lineup earlier this week. If you visit our article on the sales, you'll find lowest prices on the iPad mini 5, 10.2-inch iPad, and a few other iPad Pro models, in addition to up to $50 off the iPad Air.

