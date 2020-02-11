Deals: Shop the Best Prices for Apple's Entire iPad Lineup (Up to $199 Off)

Tuesday February 11, 2020 7:44 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon and Best Buy have a collection of solid discounts across Apple's iPad lineup this week, including numerous lowest-ever prices on the iPad mini 5, iPad Pro, and 10.2-inch iPad. The deepest discounts can be found on the iPad Pro, with as much as $199 off Wi-Fi and cellular models.

Standouts in the sale include the 1TB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,349.99 ($199 off), the entry-level 32GB Wi-Fi iPad at $249.00 ($80 off), and the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 at $349.99 ($49 off). While the majority of the sales below will be found at Amazon, Best Buy is also offering discounts to its customers not found on Amazon.

iPad mini 5

  • 64GB, Wi-Fi - $349.99, down from $399.00 ($49 off, lowest ever)
  • 256GB, Wi-Fi - $499.99, down from $549.00 ($49 off, lowest ever)
  • 64GB, Cellular - $509.00, down from $529.00 ($20 off, lowest ever)
  • 256GB, Cellular - $638.00, down from $679.00 ($41 off, lowest ever)

iPad Air

10.2-Inch iPad

  • 32GB, Wi-Fi - $249.00, down from $329.00 ($80 off, lowest ever)
  • 128GB, Wi-Fi - $329.00, down from $429.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
  • 32GB, Cellular - $379.99, down from $459.00 ($79 off, lowest ever)
  • 128GB, Cellular - $459.99, down from $559.00 ($99 off, lowest ever)

iPad Pro


11-Inch
12.9-Inch
