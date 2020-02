Deals: Shop the Best Prices for Apple's Entire iPad Lineup (Up to $199 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPad mini 5

iPad Air

10.2-Inch iPad

iPad Pro

Amazon and Best Buy have a collection of solid discounts across Apple's iPad lineup this week, including numerous lowest-ever prices on the iPad mini 5, iPad Pro, and 10.2-inch iPad. The deepest discounts can be found on the iPad Pro, with as much as $199 off Wi-Fi and cellular models.Standouts in the sale include the 1TB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,349.99 ($199 off), the entry-level 32GB Wi-Fi iPad at $249.00 ($80 off), and the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 at $349.99 ($49 off). While the majority of the sales below will be found at Amazon, Best Buy is also offering discounts to its customers not found on Amazon.Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.