In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Deals: Shop the Best Prices for Apple's Entire iPad Lineup (Up to $199 Off)
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Standouts in the sale include the 1TB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,349.99 ($199 off), the entry-level 32GB Wi-Fi iPad at $249.00 ($80 off), and the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 at $349.99 ($49 off). While the majority of the sales below will be found at Amazon, Best Buy is also offering discounts to its customers not found on Amazon.
iPad mini 5
- 64GB, Wi-Fi - $349.99, down from $399.00 ($49 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB, Wi-Fi - $499.99, down from $549.00 ($49 off, lowest ever)
- 64GB, Cellular - $509.00, down from $529.00 ($20 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB, Cellular - $638.00, down from $679.00 ($41 off, lowest ever)
iPad Air
- 64GB, Wi-Fi - $459.00, down from $499.00 ($40 off)
- 64GB, Cellular - $579.00, down from $629.00 ($50 off)
10.2-Inch iPad
- 32GB, Wi-Fi - $249.00, down from $329.00 ($80 off, lowest ever)
- 128GB, Wi-Fi - $329.00, down from $429.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
- 32GB, Cellular - $379.99, down from $459.00 ($79 off, lowest ever)
- 128GB, Cellular - $459.99, down from $559.00 ($99 off, lowest ever)
iPad Pro
11-Inch
- 512GB, Wi-Fi - $999.99, down from $1,149.00 ($149 off)
- 1TB, Wi-Fi - $1,149.99, down from $1,349.00 ($199 off)
- 64GB, Cellular - $824.99, down from $949.00 ($124 off)
- 256GB, Cellular - $949.99, down from $1,099.00 ($149 off)
- 512GB, Cellular - $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00 ($149 off)
- 1TB, Cellular - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 ($199 off)
- 64GB, Wi-Fi - $874.99, down from $999.00 ($124 off)
- 512GB, Wi-Fi - $1,199.99, down from $1,349.00 ($149 off)
- 1TB, Wi-Fi - $1,349.99, down from $1,549.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
- 512GB, Cellular - $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00 ($149 off)
- 1TB, Cellular - $1,499.99, down from $1,699.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)