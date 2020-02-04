Microsoft Outlook App Optimized for Split View on iPad

Split View also enables users to drag and drop text, photos, and files from one app to another, such as dragging text from Safari into an Outlook email. To drag and drop text, select the text first, and touch and hold the text until it lifts up. To select multiple items, touch and hold an item, drag it slightly, and then continue to hold it while tapping additional items with another finger.
Outlook for iOS is a free download on the App Store for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Split View support comes in version 4.23.0.