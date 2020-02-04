Microsoft Outlook App Optimized for Split View on iPad

Tuesday February 4, 2020 7:29 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Microsoft today updated its Outlook app with full support for Split View on compatible iPad models, allowing users to multitask in a variety of ways, such as having an email and calendar open side by side.


Split View also enables users to drag and drop text, photos, and files from one app to another, such as dragging text from Safari into an Outlook email. To drag and drop text, select the text first, and touch and hold the text until it lifts up. To select multiple items, touch and hold an item, drag it slightly, and then continue to hold it while tapping additional items with another finger.

Outlook for iOS is a free download on the App Store for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Split View support comes in version 4.23.0.

Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft Outlook
7 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
now i see it
41 minutes ago at 08:11 am
I'm looking forward (a decade from now) when the big iPhones can run two apps side by side in landscape mode.
Here we've got a 7nm 6 core A13 SOC and app usage is still like pre-1984
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
GeoStructural
34 minutes ago at 08:17 am


I'm looking forward (a decade from now) when the big iPhones can run two apps side by side in landscape mode.
Here we've got a 7nm 6 core A13 SOC and app usage is still like pre-1984


It has been available in Android for years. It is available in jailbroken iOS too.

Honestly, I hate how slow Apple is at incorporating new features.

That old defense that "features arrive late but Apple does it better, it just works" is a lie, just look at how buggy iOS 11 and iOS 13 have been. How bad signal reception was even though 4G and 5G adoption was late.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
buddyspencer
1 hour ago at 07:43 am
Is Outlook for iOS still only loading mails from 1 month ago? What about mails from 1 year or all time download??
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]