Top Stories: Apple Expected to Release 'AirTags' and More in First Half of 2020, Powerbeats4 Leak, iPad Turns 10

Apple Said to Launch AirTags, New iPads and Macs, Small Wireless Charging Mat, High-End Headphones, and More in the First Half of 2020
Apple plans to release several new products in the first half of 2020, including Ultra Wideband item tracking "AirTags," high-end wireless headphones, a small wireless charging mat, a lower-cost 4.7-inch iPhone, refreshed iPad Pro models, and refreshed MacBook Pro and/or MacBook Air models, according to the latest forecast from well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Last year, MacRumors uncovered evidence of Apple working on Tile-like item tracking tags in iOS 13 code, including a potential "AirTags" name. As with iPhone 11 models, Kuo believes the tags will support Ultra Wideband, which would likely make it possible to locate the tags with much greater accuracy than Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi.
Kuo also expects Apple to release an iPhone with a Touch ID power button on the side of the device in the first half of 2021. He believes the handset will have a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch LCD display.
iOS 13.3.1 Released, Includes Images of Upcoming Powerbeats4 Earphones
Apple released iOS 13.3.1 this week with a toggle for enabling or disabling the U1 Ultra Wideband chip in iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. However, there's more to the update than meets the eye.
Hidden in iOS 13.3.1 code, MacRumors has discovered images that correspond with unreleased Powerbeats4 headphones. Powerbeats4 will likely be nearly identical to the Powerbeats Pro, but with a wire and a more affordable price tag.
Apple has also released macOS Catalina 10.15.3, watchOS 6.1.2, tvOS 13.3.1, and a software update for the HomePod.
iOS 14 Rumored to Support Same iPhones as iOS 13
iOS 14 will be compatible with any iPhone that can run iOS 13, according to French website iPhoneSoft.fr. On the other hand, the report claims iPadOS 14 will drop support for a few older iPad models, including the iPad Air 2 and the iPad mini 4.
This week, Apple revealed that iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 are now installed on nearly 80% of all iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models introduced in the last four years.
10th Anniversary of Steve Jobs Unveiling the iPad
Monday marked the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs unveiling the iPad at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco. It was one of the last major products that he unveiled before his death in 2011.
"iPad is our most advanced technology in a magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price," said Steve. "iPad creates and defines an entirely new category of devices that will connect users with their apps and content in a much more intimate, intuitive and fun way than ever before."
25 Must-Know macOS Tips for Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced Mac Users
There are dozens if not hundreds of macOS shortcuts and tricks to streamline your workflows and make it easier to use your Mac, but many of these shortcuts are easily overlooked or forgotten.
Based on input from MacRumors readers, we have compiled 25 must-know macOS tips for beginner, intermediate, and advanced users alike, complete with a YouTube video demonstrating many of them.
SIM-Free iPhones Now Qualify for 24-Month Interest-Free Financing With Apple Card
SIM-free iPhone models now qualify for Apple Card Monthly Installments, which allows customers to purchase an iPhone with the Apple Card and pay for it over two years with no interest or fees in the United States. Previously, the installment plan was limited to carrier-activated iPhones.
Apple already offered interest-free iPhone financing through its iPhone Upgrade Program, but the Apple Card plan has a few advantages, including managing payments in the Wallet app and no late fees. iPhone purchases via Apple Card Monthly Installments also qualify for 3% Daily Cash.
