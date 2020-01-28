In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
iOS 13 Now Installed on 77% of iPhones Launched in the Last Four Years
17 percent of iPhone owners with a device released in the last four years continue to run iOS 12, while 6 percent run an earlier version of iOS.
A total of 70 percent of all iOS devices run iOS 13, with this number taking into account older iPhones as well. 23 percent of total iPhones have iOS 12 installed, and 7 percent have an earlier version of iOS installed.
Apple is breaking down iOS 13 installation rates in a new way as of this latest update, providing details on both iOS and iPadOS.
According to the new numbers, 79 percent of all iPads introduced in the last four years are running iPadOS 13, 19 percent run iOS 12, and 2 percent use an earlier version of iOS.
When it comes to all iPads, including older models, 57 percent run iPadOS 13, 27 percent run iOS 12, and 16 percent run an earlier version of iOS, suggesting there are quite a lot of older iPads still in circulation, or people aren't updating iPads as often as iPhones.
Apple last shared updated iOS installation numbers in October, and at that time, 55 percent of all iOS devices from the last four years ran iOS 13, while 50 percent of all devices had the update. iOS 13 installation has grown quite a bit over the course of the last three months.
For comparison's sake, during early January 2019, iOS 12 was installed on 78 percent of all devices introduced in the last four years.
I wonder why?
Nope. This runs on iPhone 6s which came out in 2014.
iPhone 6s came out in 2015
Isn't "introduced in the last four years" basically all the devices it can only run on?
That's probably why they're using the last four years in that stat.
