In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
iOS 13.3.1 Includes Images Featuring Upcoming Powerbeats 4 Earphones
Based on the artwork in the update, the Powerbeats 4 will feature a design that's a cross between the current Powerbeats3 earbuds and the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds.
The Powerbeats 4 appear to have a more curved design that's similar to the Powerbeats Pro, with the same angled in-ear fit and wraparound earhooks. The Powerbeats 4, like the Powerbeats 3, will not be wire-free, though, and a wire is depicted trailing down from the bottom of the earhook.
That will be a bit of different fit and feel than the current Powerbeats 3 earbuds, which have a cord attached to the opposite side of the earhooks. Powerbeats 4 are still Bluetooth, but the wire connects them to one another.
We can expect the Powerbeats4 to offer the same features that have been added to modern earbuds like the AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and Powerbeats Pro such as an H1 chip for improved connectivity and 'Hey Siri" and "Announce Messages with Siri" support.
Powerbeats 4 will likely be close to identical to the Powerbeats Pro, but with a wire and a more affordable price tag. Apple charges $249.95 for the Powerbeats Pro, and $199.95 for the Powerbeats3. It's likely the Powerbeats 4 will be priced similarly to Powerbeats3.
There's no word on when Apple plans to release the Powerbeats 4, but a launch could come soon as the artwork is in place in the iOS 13.3.1 software.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
[ Read All Comments ]